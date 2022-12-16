A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Wall Street expects that Nike’s latest quarterly snapshot will show mixed results. Analysts predict the athletic shoe and apparel maker’s fiscal second-quarter earnings declined from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. That would be in line with Nike’s first-quarter results, when the company’s bottom line took a hit as it had to offer discounts to clear out suddenly overstuffed warehouses. Nike reports its quarterly results Tuesday.

2 DAYS AGO