MySanAntonio
Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $762,000. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $46.9 million in the period. For the year, the company reported...
MySanAntonio
This Week: Nike earns, home sales, consumer spending
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Wall Street expects that Nike’s latest quarterly snapshot will show mixed results. Analysts predict the athletic shoe and apparel maker’s fiscal second-quarter earnings declined from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. That would be in line with Nike’s first-quarter results, when the company’s bottom line took a hit as it had to offer discounts to clear out suddenly overstuffed warehouses. Nike reports its quarterly results Tuesday.
