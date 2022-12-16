Age 92 of Greenfield and Maple Plain, passed away December 18th at the Haven Homes in Maple Plain. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9 AM until time of services at the church. Funeral services for Beverly Palmer will be held Wednesday, December 21st at 11 AM at the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Greenfield. Interment will be at the Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Salem Lutheran Church or the Greenfield Historical Society. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.

MAPLE PLAIN, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO