krwc1360.com
Beverly Norma (Biegert) Palmer
Age 92 of Greenfield and Maple Plain, passed away December 18th at the Haven Homes in Maple Plain. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9 AM until time of services at the church. Funeral services for Beverly Palmer will be held Wednesday, December 21st at 11 AM at the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Greenfield. Interment will be at the Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Salem Lutheran Church or the Greenfield Historical Society. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Abigail Ann “Abbie” (Siefert) McDonald
Age 77 of Watertown, passed away December 16th at her home. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown. Further visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church on Thursday. Mass of Christian Burial for Abbie McDonald will be held Thursday, December 22nd at 11 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Watertown. Interment will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Iten Funeral Home of Watertown.
Wright County Board Meetings to Become Interactive in 2023
Wright County has announced a new webpage portal for county residents and website visitors to have an interactive opportunity to access county board meeting agendas, minutes and YouTube videos. The new format integrates agenda items for visitors to click on a specific agenda line item and be brought to that...
