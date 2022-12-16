DeSantis signs hurricane relief and property insurance legislation

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Fort Myers Beach today at the Yucatan Beach Stand, where he signed hurricane relief and property insurance legislation.

Both pieces of legislation were passed in Florida's December Special Session.

The hurricane relief legislation will provide $750 million to communities impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The funding will go towards affordable housing efforts, beach and shoreline fortifications and infrastructure repairs, and will assist local governments with FEMA Public Assistance.

The property insurance legislation aims to increase competition and increase consumer protections by speeding up the claims process and increasing transparency for consumers.

DeSantis was joined by Florida Speaker of the House Paul Renner, Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

