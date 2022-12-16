ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis signs hurricane relief and property insurance legislation

By Kaitlyn Snook
 4 days ago
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Fort Myers Beach today at the Yucatan Beach Stand, where he signed hurricane relief and property insurance legislation.

Both pieces of legislation were passed in Florida's December Special Session.

The hurricane relief legislation will provide $750 million to communities impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The funding will go towards affordable housing efforts, beach and shoreline fortifications and infrastructure repairs, and will assist local governments with FEMA Public Assistance.

The property insurance legislation aims to increase competition and increase consumer protections by speeding up the claims process and increasing transparency for consumers.

DeSantis was joined by Florida Speaker of the House Paul Renner, Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

SAGEP
4d ago

Oh, the do nothing governor is going to promise more FEMA trailers that nobody gets to use? Or promise to fix the water problem he has never addressed? Or perhaps fix the insurance crisis he knows nothing about? That governor? Uggg

LIVING IN YOUR HEAD
4d ago

maybe he will release some digital trading cards like the leader of his party did. LMFAO the GOP is sinking faster everyday.

