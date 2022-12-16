ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cloudy and cold Monday, morning temps below zero by Friday

ST. LOUIS – Clouds are back on Monday, with spots of flurries or sprinkles possible during the day. Temperature highs are in the mid 30s, and a mostly cloudy night is expected. Wake up Tuesday, temps around 30. It’s going to be partly to mostly cloudy and cold Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday and a touch colder, with highs in the low 30s.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Broken heat threatens residents safety amid approaching winter storm

Six months after residents at an affordable housing complex in the Central West End were left without air conditioning, many are now without heat. Broken heat threatens residents safety amid approaching winter storm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Walking in the winter wonderland of winter beers

ST. LOUIS – Here’s a winter beer primer from Ashley Harmon, the Boujee Beer Mom, and the owner of Chillax in Wentzville. Now is the perfect time to be adventurous with trying different types of craft beer. From the ales, to the browns, Ashley gave us her top picks to start trying this season.
WENTZVILLE, MO
Medspa Monday: The Face and The Body offers holiday specials

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – As the holidays approach, get that holiday glow with The Face and The Body. Locally owned, The Face and The Body in Chesterfield offers injectables like Botox and fillers, micro needling with PRO, or something a little more subtle like a relaxing facial, HydraFacial, massage or mani/pedi all in one location.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Visit the Really Big Coloring Book store for last-minute gifts

ST. LOUIS – The Really Big Coloring Book now has a store at 9261 Dielman Industrial Drive in Olivette. Stop in to shop a huge selection of their famous ‘Really Big Coloring Books,’ which are great presents and stocking stuffers – you will need a bigger stocking. They also do custom, imprint, and promotional coloring books along with private branded books.
OLIVETTE, MO
Pine View Medical Clinic offers needle and surgery free solution to E.D.

Pine View Medical Clinic offers needle and surgery free solution to E.D. Why not enter the holiday season with a peaceful mindset? St. Louis Fire Chief braces department for winter storm. St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson has ordered all city firefighters and EMS crews to follow the department's "cold weather, emergency operations" guidelines with extreme winter weather expected to bear down on St. Louis, Thursday through Christmas Day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Nutrition manager shares healthy dishes for the holidays

When a dietician throws a holiday party, someone's always going to crack a joke about the food. Nutrition manager shares healthy dishes for the holidays. Warming shelters prepare for colder weather. With temperatures dropping below...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tim's Travels: Enchanted Forest Treehouse

Many are traveling home for the holidays, others simply want to just get away. FBI: 2021 data shows hate crimes up nearly 70% in St. Louis. FBI analysis shows that the number of hate crimes reported to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
iKarateclub.com offers a free fit, agile, and aware workshop this Friday

ST. LOUIS – Owner and seventh-degree blackbelt, Ali Moseia, is offering a free workshop this Friday at the Heights Community Center for all those ages 7 and up. The Fit, Agile, and Aware workshop starts at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Ali taught us how to defend ourselves is someone were to attack us with a knife or a club.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Several drivers collide in three-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning

Several drivers collided in a three-vehicle crash overnight in Ferguson. Christmas cookie time with STL Veg Girl Caryn Dugan. Time to relax, unwind, and be glad. Vibe Szn Custom Jewelry offers unique...
FERGUSON, MO
Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home community

The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing a person inside. Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home community.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Compass Retirement Solutions: Taxes, social security, and income

Marvin Mitchell, founder and president of Compass Retirement Solutions, spoke about the three major elements to plan for before retirement: taxes, social security, and income.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

