The Belsnickel; gov-to-be’s team; Christmas tragedy: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. High: 40; Low: 24. Partly cloudy. A bitter cold weekend is coming. Tough memories: On Christmas Eve 20 years, a Middletown man killed the daughters he was accused of molesting, one a teenager, and his estranged wife. Some can’t get through the holiday season without remembering the scene.
Pennsylvania has a most beloved Christmas song, according to one study | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
Pa. man bikes across the country to conquer kidney disease
Bucks County native Will Kleemeier cycled from coast to coast, pushing through multiple setbacks to keep pedaling for kidney disease.
Here’s what’s next for the Tuesday with Toomey demonstrators who protested for 6 years
Carolyn Stillwell used to vote all the time, but didn’t follow Pennsylvania politics particularly closely. Vashti Bandy had never tried to visit a senator’s office. Rosalind Holtzman was an introvert unlikely to speak out. They all say that changed when they joined the protests that have taken place...
The Belsnickel: Pennsylvania Dutch Yuletide arbiter of naughty or nice
Editor’s note: Welcome to “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits; cryptids; oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Sign up here to get our once-monthly Paranormal PA newsletter delivered to your inbox. First there is the tapping and scratching in the darkness...
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania store
The holiday season is about to become a lot merrier for one person who recently purchased a winning lottery ticket with $2 million from a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a winning lottery ticket.
Blame rise in Pa. gas tax for likely increase at the pump in January
Pa. drivers don’t want to hear this but the price at the pump likely will be going up once the calendar turns to 2023. The state gas tax, which is assessed at the wholesale level, will increase on Jan. 1. Act 89 of 2013, which was signed into law during the Corbett administration, mandates this increase to pay for road and bridge projects.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
10 Pa. residents died in Pan Am Flight 103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988
Just four days before Christmas in 1988, the passengers on Pan Am Flight 103 - including 25 students from Syracuse University - were likely eager to get home to celebrate with family and friends. In the Sherwood Crescent neighborhood of Lockerbie, Scotland, families were gathered for dinner time, perhaps watching...
Thieves target Pennsylvania Lions Clubs
PITTSBURGH — Lions Clubs across Pennsylvania are being advised to “be extra vigilant” concerning bank accounts and transactions after thieves targeted at least two clubs in the state. A Facebook post from the Pennsylvania State Council of Lions Clubs’ acting administrator reports that incidents have been reported...
Pa. girl’s hair got caught in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine: lawsuit
WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township couple filed a civil lawsuit in Luzerne County Court for injuries their daughter suffered when her hair got caught in a ticket machine while patronizing Chuck E. Cheese in Wilkes-Barre Township. The lawsuit filed last week by attorneys Melissa A. Scartelli and Kristin Mazzarella...
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
Gas prices for Christmas 2022 expected to be a gift for drivers, GasBuddy says
If you are driving out of Pennsylvania for Christmas, you likely will find lower gas prices than those in the Keystone State. According to GasBuddy, the national average price for a gallon of gas is expected to fall under $3 by Christmas Day.
Two big PA lottery winners over the weekend locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold on Friday matched all five balls drawn, 13-20-28-30-40 to win $2 million.
The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis
Democrats don't have a majority because the math doesn't work. But it might yet. The post The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter
PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
$2,000 Stimulus Checks Are Out For Pennsylvania Residents
Tom Wolf had two terms and eight years including COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus has finally come to the end with his term as Pennsylvania’s Governor. $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Pennsylvania Resident. In the mids of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania residents are hoping for the...
Pennsylvania’s #1 cash crop will be featured at Farm Show
Mushrooms will be on full display in every way at the 2023 PA Farm Show, January 7-14, 2023, highlighting the growing process, sustainable properties, and innovations, along with a host of delicious mushroom food offerings, the Mushroom Farmers of PA announced today. Rooted in the PA Community. Ever wonder how...
Pennsylvania ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a...
