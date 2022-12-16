Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Elon Musk breaks silence after 10 million Twitter users vote for him to step down
Elon Musk has tweeted for the first time since more than 10 million people voted in favour of him stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive, saying that only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls. On Sunday, Musk asked Twitter users whether he...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump tax returns to be released; Senate omnibus advances
The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday voted along party lines to publicly release former President Trump’s tax returns, marking the culmination of a yearslong battle during which Trump defied tradition by keeping his finances confidential. Following hours of debate behind closed doors, the Democratic-controlled committee approved the release of six years’ worth of…
Nearly 58% of Twitter users want Elon Musk to step down as CEO, poll says
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- After tweeting a poll about whether he should vacate his position as Twitter’s CEO, 58% of users on the social media platform voted for Elon Musk to step down on Sunday. Musk noted that whatever the decision came out to be, he would abide by the poll...
Elon Musk was never a liberal, and his plans for Twitter were never benevolent
On Monday, Elon Musk polled Twitter users on whether he should step down as CEO. The answer was a resounding yes. As of now, he has not announced his resignation. Either way, Musk’s tenure has been a disaster for democracy. Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has encouraged...
Ohio’s embarrassment: Bipartisan House Committee investigating Jan. 6. calls out Jim Jordan for sanctions: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Jan. 6 committee referred U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and several of his GOP colleagues to the House Ethics Committee for failing to honor their subpoenas. We’re talking about Jordan, former President Trump and the Justice Department on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
On the holidays, efforts to distract Ukrainian kids from war
In a country where children have seen the horrors of a 10-month war, there are people trying to bring some peace and happiness to kids, at least for a moment during this holiday season in Ukraine
