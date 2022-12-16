Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Forecasts Major Crypto Move – Here’s His Outlook
A widely followed crypto strategist that correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is making a major prediction for the king crypto. Pseudonymous crypto trader SmartContracter tells his 216,500 Twitter followers that he believes the top crypto asset by market cap should find its bear market bottom within the next six months.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Dogecoin, Binance Coin, Polygon and One Ethereum Rival, According to Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is analyzing four popular altcoins amid low volatility conditions in the market. Starting with meme asset Dogecoin (DOGE), pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 10,700 YouTube subscribers that the eighth-largest crypto asset by market cap is currently holding a key support level. According to Altcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum and Litecoin make a move while Bitcoin price searches for firmer footing
Crypto price action has been rough over the past few months, but a few green shoots are finally beginning to emerge. While Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a downtrend, its price has recently found support at the $17,000 level, and ping-pong price action in the $16,700–$17,300 range appears to be allowing traders to pursue some interesting setups in a few altcoins.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
coinchapter.com
LTC/BTC: Litecoin Price Signals Bullish Continuation Vs Bitcoin, Here’s Why
Litecoin price started a strong increase above the 0.0040BTC resistance zone. LTC/BTC is trading inside a contracting triangle with resistance near 0.0048BTC on the daily chart. The price could resume its increase unless there is a clear move below the 0.0044BTC support. New Delhi(CoinChapter): Litecoin’s LTC price gained bullish momentum...
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
coinchapter.com
Shibarium Beta launch draws near as Shiba Inu price risks a 15% drop – what to expect?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Meme coin Shiba Inu has advertised its long-awaited layer-2 solution Shibarium since 2021. However, SHIB investors have misinterpreted the latest Shiba Inu countdown timer posted on the coin’s official Twitter page. The Shiba Inu countdown timer was NOT meant for Shibarium Beta Launch. Generally, a...
themarketperiodical.com
ETHEREUM CLASSIC token price analysis: ETC token price is getting ready for a big move.
The ETC token price is trading at the demand zone after falling from the supply zone. The token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of ETC/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.001157 with an increase of 1.90% in the past 24 hours.
coinjournal.net
Ethereum rises above $1,250 support, but buyers may still be unconvinced
Ethereum has been witnessing whale accumulation at $1,230. The cryptocurrency still lacks a directional bias as sellers remain active. Ethereum (ETH/USD) rose more than 2% on Friday, cementing a position above $1,250 support. The recovery saw ETH trade to a price of nearly $1,300 before falling slightly. However, the ETH price is not at a level we can consider bullish. It is, instead, consolidating at or above the crucial support. Will buyers help further recoveries?
dailyhodl.com
US Consumers Believe Bitcoin (BTC) Will Drop to New Bear Market Lows in Aftermath of FTX Collapse: New Survey
A new survey says US consumers believe the high-profile implosion of FTX will drive Bitcoin (BTC) prices to new lows amid the enduring bear market. Business intelligence firm Morning Consult conducted the survey with a sample size of between 2,200 to 4,400 US adults from November 15th to 17th, a few days after the collapse of FTX.
astaga.com
Popular Analysts Predict Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices For Christmas
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) costs proceed to maneuver sideways as merchants stay unsure whether or not the crypto market has bottomed out. Analysts imagine the crypto market had already bottomed amid the FTX fiasco. Whereas Bitcoin price remains under pressure because of miners capitulation dangers, Ethereum reveals higher indicators...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Steady at $17K Ahead of Fed Decision; The Lightning Network's Potential Privacy Upgrade
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun weighs in on bitcoin's stagnant price action in December, along with news of Sen. Cynthia Lummis calling ether a security. Plus, CoinDesk Tech Managing Editor Christie Harkin discusses how protocol-based solutions like BOLT-12 could improve privacy for Bitcoin's Lightning Network.
astaga.com
275 Million XRP Moved Amid Price Surge
XRP Information: XRP, Ripple’s native token has proved to be extra worthwhile than the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) amid the latest crackdown on the digital asset market. Nonetheless, crypto whales have efficiently utilized this era by accumulating extra XRP tokens. XRP outperforms BTC?. As per WhaleAlert, crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
cryptopotato.com
Stay Away From Everything but Bitcoin and Ether: The Wolf of Wall Street
BTC and ETH are the only crypto assets investors should deal with right now, Belfort said. Jordan Belfort – the infamous stock broker whose story inspired Martin Scorsese’s film “The Wolf of Wall Street” – thinks the only two cryptocurrencies investors should deal with at the moment are bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH).
u.today
200,000 BTC, More Than 1,000,000 ETH Left CEXes: Details
