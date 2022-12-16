ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com

Here’s What’s Next for Dogecoin, Binance Coin, Polygon and One Ethereum Rival, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A closely followed crypto strategist is analyzing four popular altcoins amid low volatility conditions in the market. Starting with meme asset Dogecoin (DOGE), pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 10,700 YouTube subscribers that the eighth-largest crypto asset by market cap is currently holding a key support level. According to Altcoin...
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum and Litecoin make a move while Bitcoin price searches for firmer footing

Crypto price action has been rough over the past few months, but a few green shoots are finally beginning to emerge. While Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a downtrend, its price has recently found support at the $17,000 level, and ping-pong price action in the $16,700–$17,300 range appears to be allowing traders to pursue some interesting setups in a few altcoins.
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
coinchapter.com

LTC/BTC: Litecoin Price Signals Bullish Continuation Vs Bitcoin, Here’s Why

Litecoin price started a strong increase above the 0.0040BTC resistance zone. LTC/BTC is trading inside a contracting triangle with resistance near 0.0048BTC on the daily chart. The price could resume its increase unless there is a clear move below the 0.0044BTC support. New Delhi(CoinChapter): Litecoin’s LTC price gained bullish momentum...
coinchapter.com

Shibarium Beta launch draws near as Shiba Inu price risks a 15% drop – what to expect?

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Meme coin Shiba Inu has advertised its long-awaited layer-2 solution Shibarium since 2021. However, SHIB investors have misinterpreted the latest Shiba Inu countdown timer posted on the coin’s official Twitter page. The Shiba Inu countdown timer was NOT meant for Shibarium Beta Launch. Generally, a...
coinjournal.net

Ethereum rises above $1,250 support, but buyers may still be unconvinced

Ethereum has been witnessing whale accumulation at $1,230. The cryptocurrency still lacks a directional bias as sellers remain active. Ethereum (ETH/USD) rose more than 2% on Friday, cementing a position above $1,250 support. The recovery saw ETH trade to a price of nearly $1,300 before falling slightly. However, the ETH price is not at a level we can consider bullish. It is, instead, consolidating at or above the crucial support. Will buyers help further recoveries?
astaga.com

Popular Analysts Predict Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices For Christmas

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) costs proceed to maneuver sideways as merchants stay unsure whether or not the crypto market has bottomed out. Analysts imagine the crypto market had already bottomed amid the FTX fiasco. Whereas Bitcoin price remains under pressure because of miners capitulation dangers, Ethereum reveals higher indicators...
astaga.com

275 Million XRP Moved Amid Price Surge

XRP Information: XRP, Ripple’s native token has proved to be extra worthwhile than the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) amid the latest crackdown on the digital asset market. Nonetheless, crypto whales have efficiently utilized this era by accumulating extra XRP tokens. XRP outperforms BTC?. As per WhaleAlert, crypto...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
cryptopotato.com

Stay Away From Everything but Bitcoin and Ether: The Wolf of Wall Street

BTC and ETH are the only crypto assets investors should deal with right now, Belfort said. Jordan Belfort – the infamous stock broker whose story inspired Martin Scorsese’s film “The Wolf of Wall Street” – thinks the only two cryptocurrencies investors should deal with at the moment are bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH).
u.today

200,000 BTC, More Than 1,000,000 ETH Left CEXes: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy