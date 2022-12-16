ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed man surrenders after 10 standoff with Miami SWAT

By CBS Miami Team
 5 days ago

MIAMI - An armed man who had barricaded himself inside a home was safely taken in custody after a 10-hour standoff with Miami SWAT.

According to police, officers were sent to a residence in the area of NW 15th Avenue and 51st Terrace around 8:30 p.m. after getting calls about an armed man who made threats to himself. The man's family members, who were inside the home with him, were the ones to call the police. When the police arrived, they were safely taken out of the home.

Police said the man, who had a long rifle and a handgun, did make threats against the officers.

SWAT officers negotiated with the man throughout the night and early morning to get him to come out.

Police said they see things like this during the holiday season with people who have problems with their mental health. They said this is the second person who has been in a barricaded situation this week.

