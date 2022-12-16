Available through VW.com, Future’s EV calculator produces personalized impact reports and rewards consumers for going electric. SILVER SPRING, Md. – Future, the climate-focused fintech company, announces a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Volkswagen of America to provide consumers with a free and readily accessible calculator developed by Future to measure the carbon impact of driving. Future’s innovative Electric Vehicle Calculator, linked to at vw.com, can assess how many tons of carbon emissions drivers will save while driving when making the switch from a gas-powered car to the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV. Powered by Future, this is the first time an automotive company is offering drivers a simple way to learn about the impact of switching to electric, with a personalized estimate for each buyer.

