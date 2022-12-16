Read full article on original website
Future Launches EV Calculator to Measure a Cars Climate Impact
Available through VW.com, Future’s EV calculator produces personalized impact reports and rewards consumers for going electric. SILVER SPRING, Md. – Future, the climate-focused fintech company, announces a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Volkswagen of America to provide consumers with a free and readily accessible calculator developed by Future to measure the carbon impact of driving. Future’s innovative Electric Vehicle Calculator, linked to at vw.com, can assess how many tons of carbon emissions drivers will save while driving when making the switch from a gas-powered car to the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV. Powered by Future, this is the first time an automotive company is offering drivers a simple way to learn about the impact of switching to electric, with a personalized estimate for each buyer.
Farizon receives order of 1000 electric SuperVANs from Admiral Mobility
The deal is the largest order for electric commercial vehicles in the GCC, with both parties committing to bring 5,000 electric commercial vehicles to the Gulf Region in the next three years. Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Farizon Auto, the leading electric commercial vehicle manufacturer in China, has received an...
USPS to Deploy Over 66,000 Electric Vehicles by 2028
WASHINGTON – The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced that it expects to acquire at least 66,000 battery-electric delivery vehicles as part of its 106,000 vehicle acquisition plan for deliveries between now and 2028. The vehicles purchased as part of this anticipated plan will begin to replace the Postal Service’s aging delivery fleet of over 220,000 vehicles.
Autel Partners with Legacy Clean Energy
PORT WASHINGTON, NEW YORK – Autel Energy, a global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has partnered with Legacy Clean Energy (LCE), a minority-owned business in Charlotte, NC, to provide EV charging solutions for businesses and underserved communities throughout the nation. LCE provides comprehensive EV charging solutions for...
Lucid Opens First Retail and Service Center in The Netherlands
AMSTERDAM – Lucid Group, setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, announced its third retail location in Europe – and first service, delivery and sales center – opened on 16 December in Hilversum, Netherlands, just outside of Amsterdam. Lucid Motors, with its...
Scania and Girteka collaborate to scale up sustainable transportation
Ambitious sustainable transport partnership includes delivery target of up to 600 battery-electric vehicles over the next four years, with an additional focus on people sustainability, including further improvements in driver experience. SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden – Scania and the largest European asset-based transportation company Girteka announce an extensive new sustainability partnership as...
