Hyperbat’s EV battery expertise wins multi-million Lotus Evija contract
OXFORD, England – One of the UK’s leading manufacturers of high-performance electric vehicle battery packs has sealed a multi-million-pound contract to supply batteries to Lotus for its new all-electric Evija, the world’s most powerful production car. Hyperbat was formed to combine Williams Advanced Engineering’s (WAE) EV battery...
INDI EV Closes Production Automation Deal, Moves R&D facility
LOS ANGELES – INDIEV, Inc. (“INDI EV”), a tech-forward innovator in the electric vehicle industry, announces R&D facility relocation and a $120 million deal with HITO Robotics as they prepare to enter production. INDI EV relocated its research and development (R&D) facility to an automotive hubspot in...
Cenntro Begins Shipments of LS260 and LS100 Vans to European Markets
FREEHOLD, N.J. – Cenntro Electric Group Limited, a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has begun shipments of the Logistar 260 (“LS260”) multi-purpose, all-electric commercial vehicle and the Logistar 100 (“LS100”) to European markets. The first deliveries are ahead of schedule for the previously announced target date of Q1 2023.
Lucid Opens First Retail and Service Center in The Netherlands
AMSTERDAM – Lucid Group, setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, announced its third retail location in Europe – and first service, delivery and sales center – opened on 16 December in Hilversum, Netherlands, just outside of Amsterdam. Lucid Motors, with its...
Scania and Girteka collaborate to scale up sustainable transportation
Ambitious sustainable transport partnership includes delivery target of up to 600 battery-electric vehicles over the next four years, with an additional focus on people sustainability, including further improvements in driver experience. SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden – Scania and the largest European asset-based transportation company Girteka announce an extensive new sustainability partnership as...
Autel Partners with Legacy Clean Energy
PORT WASHINGTON, NEW YORK – Autel Energy, a global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has partnered with Legacy Clean Energy (LCE), a minority-owned business in Charlotte, NC, to provide EV charging solutions for businesses and underserved communities throughout the nation. LCE provides comprehensive EV charging solutions for...
Acura ZDX Will Define Type S Performance for the Electrified Era
TORRANCE, Calif. – Development work on Acura’s first all-electric models – the 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S performance variant – continues apace as testing extends to real-world conditions. As the brand accelerates toward an electrified future, Type S models will continue to put the driver experience first. They will exemplify Acura’s unyielding commitment to delivering on the Precision Crafted Performance brand promise.
Audi Presents Plan for the Production of the Future
All production sites will manufacture all-electric vehicles by 2029. Ingolstadt – Audi is all in on electromobility: By 2026, the brand with the four rings will only launch all-electric models onto the global market, gradually phasing out production of its combustion models by 2033. Based on this clear decision made as part of its Vorsprung 2030 corporate strategy, Audi is now taking steps to prepare its global facilities to produce all-electric cars.
Wallbox and Lyft Partner to Boost Home EV Charging Access in North America
Wallbox aims to improve access and affordability of home EV charging for Lyft drivers with discounted charging hardware and installation services, lowering the barrier to EV adoption. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Drivers on the Lyft platform in the United States and Canada can now purchase Level 2 (L2) home EV...
Farizon receives order of 1000 electric SuperVANs from Admiral Mobility
The deal is the largest order for electric commercial vehicles in the GCC, with both parties committing to bring 5,000 electric commercial vehicles to the Gulf Region in the next three years. Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Farizon Auto, the leading electric commercial vehicle manufacturer in China, has received an...
