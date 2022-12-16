All production sites will manufacture all-electric vehicles by 2029. Ingolstadt – Audi is all in on electromobility: By 2026, the brand with the four rings will only launch all-electric models onto the global market, gradually phasing out production of its combustion models by 2033. Based on this clear decision made as part of its Vorsprung 2030 corporate strategy, Audi is now taking steps to prepare its global facilities to produce all-electric cars.

