ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays re-sign former top pick Brendan McKay

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4fxD_0jkmWcR800
Brendan McKay has not pitched in the majors since 2019, when he made his debut as a heralded prospect. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have re-signed 2017 top draft pick Brendan McKay to a two-year, minor-league contract.

McKay, 26, was released in November as the Rays cleared space on their 40-man roster with the expectation the team would seek to re-sign him. The left-handed pitcher will miss the 2023 season as he rehabs from September Tommy John elbow surgery, the latest in a series of arm injuries.

McKay has not pitched in the majors since 2019, when he made his debut as a heralded prospect. He went 2-4 with a 5.14 ERA in 13 pitching appearances and was 2-for-10 with one home run as a hitter.

McKay had left shoulder surgery in August 2020, missing the pandemic-abbreviated season. He saw limited action in 2021 before being sidelined by an August elbow injury and had thoracic outlet syndrome surgery after the season. The Rays decided he would give up two-way play to concentrate on pitching, and as he rehabbed this past August he sustained the ligament tear that led to the most recent procedure.

McKay was a highly touted two-way player coming out of Louisville and commanded a $7 million-plus signing bonus in June 2017.

The Rays recently signed two other players to minor-league deals:

Right-handed reliever Colten Brewer, a 30-year-old who pitched in 81 big-league games from 2018-21 with the Padres and Red Sox, compiling a 2-5, 5.04 record. He spent 2022 with the Royals’ Triple-A team, going 1-1, 4.76.

Catcher Nick Dini, a 29-year-old who played 20 games for the Royals in 2019, hitting .196. He spent the last two seasons at Triple-A with the Royals and Mets.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

With bat search ongoing, Rays see value in strengthening starters

ST. PETERSBURG — At some point between now and opening day, the Rays will make a move to improve their offense. Maybe over the next few weeks they’ll get a better sense of Michael Brantley’s health, market and interest. A trade option with a willing partner will develop. The price on a free agent will come down enough to lessen the risk some pose given injuries or inconsistent play. Or they will shift their search priority from a lefty with some power, past success, experience and clubhouse presence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WANE 15

Kiermaier excited for “new adventure” with Blue Jays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since being selected in the 31st round by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2010 draft, Bishop Luers grad Kevin Kiermaier has played for only one franchise during his dozen years as a pro – that is, until signing a one-year, $9 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays last […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Tampa Bay Times

Ex-police chief still gets nearly $80,000-a-year pension

TAMPA — Former Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor’s resignation Monday does not affect her previously earned annual pension benefit of nearly $80,000. O’Connor, 52, currently receives $5,923.16 monthly in base pension benefits, plus $710.78 in cost of living adjustments for a total monthly payout of $6,633.94, according to information provided by the Tampa Fire & Police Pension Fund.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Why isn’t Tom Brady going deep anymore?

TAMPA — If only we could be a fly pattern on the wall of the Bucs offensive meeting room, perhaps the mystery of the disappearing deep ball from the offense could be solved. In 381 completions this season — which leads the NFL for the second year in a row — 45-year-old Tom Brady has only attempted 38 throws of 20-plus air yards or more.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning locked up by Maple Leafs in Toronto

TORONTO — Riding a season-high five-game winning streak, the Lightning arrived at Scotiabank Arena playing some of their best hockey of the season. Their first trip to Toronto since eliminating the Maple Leafs in last season’s opening round brought back memories of a big part of another deep postseason run. But everyone in the Lightning locker room knew there wasn’t much that separated the teams and that it could have been the Leafs who advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man arrested in death of infant, deputies say

A 25-year-old Tampa man was arrested Friday in connection to the death of a 1-month-old infant, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Cortavius Thompson is facing a charge of first-degree murder while engaged in child abuse, jail records show. Thompson’s arrest comes about a week after deputies say...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy