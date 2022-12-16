ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coingeek.com

Binance caught funneling tokens to shore up ‘independent’ Binance.US

The Binance digital asset exchange has some explaining to do after blockchain data showed it financially rescuing its supposedly ‘independent’ Binance.US offshoot. Monday morning saw bankrupt digital asset lender Voyager Digital announce that it had accepted a $1.02 billion bid from BAM Trading Services (aka Binance.US) for Voyager’s remaining assets. Binance.US plans to return assets still on the Voyager platform to customers “in kind, in accordance with court-approved disbursements and platform capabilities.”
Microsoft bans cloud mining

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has banned digital asset block reward mining from all its online services, joining fellow tech giants Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which have restrictive policies on mining. Microsoft quietly updated its Universal License Terms for Online Services recently, with the guidelines coming into effect on...
DNA of BSV—Christen Ager-Hanssen joins the special CoinGeek Livestream with Kurt Wuckert Jr.

After an epic CoinGeek Weekly Livestream episode with Peter Schiff, Kurt Wuckert Jr. was back in the saddle to interview nChain’s new CEO, Christen Ager-Hanssen. Ager-Hanssen has already been on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream three times this year, making him one of Wuckert’s most frequent and popular guests. He begins by asking him what it’s like at nChain and what changes the Ager-Hanssen era will entail?
Japan: Lawmaker slams regulators for approving FTT listing on local exchanges

Akihisa Shiozaki, a lawmaker with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed disappointment with regulators for approving the listing of FTX’s native token, FTT, on exchanges in the country. Shiozaki noted that the failure to conduct due diligence led to losses of thousands of Japanese investors as the token’s...
Hong Kong’s securities watchdog warns of losses from digital asset saving and deposit products

Investors who put their money in digital asset savings, staking, earnings, and deposit platforms risk losing all their money, the Hong Kong securities watchdog has warned. In an advisory, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) noted that there has been a prevalence of these products in Hong Kong “despite previous investor warnings.” These platforms offer a high interest rate on deposits to lure investors. They may also offer staking services to investors. On their part, they make money by lending the customer deposits on other platforms or via decentralized lending protocols.
Australia’s financial watchdog sues Finder Wallet over ‘unlicensed’ financial services

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has instituted legal action against Finder Wallet, a subsidiary of Finder.com, over its unlicensed digital asset offering. Finder Wallet launched Finder Earn in February, designed to offer users up to 6.01% interest on their deposits. Users were required to deposit Australian dollars in...
Power Users of BSV – Grant

This is the latest article in a series where we interview actual users of BSV applications to understand which applications they use, what the pain points are and what is needed moving forward to scale and reach mass adoption. The intention of this series is to learn the thoughts of those with “boots on the ground” instead of just the entrepreneurs and developers.
Direct Agent 5 Inc. (DA5), secures VASP, EMI and EPFS licenses from the BSP

Direct Agent 5 Inc. (DA5) received the approval of its request to operate as a Non-Bank Electronic Money Issuer (EMI), Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP), and Type A Advanced Electronic Payment and Financial Services (EPFS) from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). With this approval, DA5 is the 20th entity to have a VASP License; the 43rd Non-financial banking institution (NFBI) to have an EMI License; and the 9th entity to have both VASP and Non-Bank EMI licenses based on publicly available documents.
Coins.ph secures EPFS license from Philippines central bank

Philippines-based digital asset exchange Coins.ph has obtained an Advanced Electronic Payment and Financial Services (EPFS) license as it transitions towards mainstream financial offerings. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippines central bank, granted Coins.ph the license after the firm satisfied the requirements. Apart from certifying its foray into traditional financial...
Bitcoin futures surge despite FTX collapse

This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Forbes report: Despite FTX Collapse Bitcoin Futures Surge. This only highlights the problem in ‘crypto.’. In any economy, there are always producers and traders, and they...
Germany’s financial regulator calls for global-scale digital asset regulation

Germany’s top financial industry regulator is calling for global regulations of digital assets to protect consumers and curb crime amid the collapse of FTX and the arrest of its founder Sam Bankman-Fried. “We’ve seen the self-regulated world. It will not work,” Mark Branson told journalists this week. He believes...
Dutch central bank warning targets KuCoin over unregistered services offering

De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has warned the public that MEK Global Limited (MGL), serving in the Netherlands as KuCoin, has been operating without approval from the central bank. The DNB disclosed on December 15, alleging that the firm is not in compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act....
The universe is a timechain – the quantum universal timeframe

This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. In a paper recently published on SSRN, Dr. Craig S. Wright described a new theory (philosophy) of time which offers a separate quantum universal timeframe as well as an understanding of the universe as an information system. See the full paper by Dr. Craig S. Wright: The Philosophy of Time (39 Pages, 3 Oct 2022, editor-reviewed but not peer-reviewed).

Comments / 0

