Investors who put their money in digital asset savings, staking, earnings, and deposit platforms risk losing all their money, the Hong Kong securities watchdog has warned. In an advisory, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) noted that there has been a prevalence of these products in Hong Kong “despite previous investor warnings.” These platforms offer a high interest rate on deposits to lure investors. They may also offer staking services to investors. On their part, they make money by lending the customer deposits on other platforms or via decentralized lending protocols.

1 DAY AGO