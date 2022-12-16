Jill and Cassie become Radio City Rockettes for a day

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — High kicks and dazzling costumes! A movie filmed partially in Troy premiered on the Hallmark Channel last month. “A Holiday Spectacular” follows a woman who dreams of becoming a Radio City Rockette—and in her honor, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Jill Szwed stepped into the heels of a Rockette to learn what it means to dream big.

The Radio City Rockettes are proficient in ballet, jazz and tap. Since “The Christmas Spectacular” first debuted in 1933, more than 69 million people around the world have seen and experienced the magic of the show.

The production is currently running from now through January 2 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets for the 2022 production start at $49 and can be purchased online or at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Radio City Music Hall, found at 1260 6th Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets.

