ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Jill and Cassie become Radio City Rockettes for a day

By Cassie Hudson
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drAgH_0jkmVja000

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — High kicks and dazzling costumes! A movie filmed partially in Troy premiered on the Hallmark Channel last month. “A Holiday Spectacular” follows a woman who dreams of becoming a Radio City Rockette—and in her honor, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Jill Szwed stepped into the heels of a Rockette to learn what it means to dream big.

Production crew sets up at DeFazio’s for Hallmark movie shoot

The Radio City Rockettes are proficient in ballet, jazz and tap. Since “The Christmas Spectacular” first debuted in 1933, more than 69 million people around the world have seen and experienced the magic of the show.

Ice Castles: Sneak peek inside Lake George’s newest attraction

The production is currently running from now through January 2 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets for the 2022 production start at $49 and can be purchased online or at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Radio City Music Hall, found at 1260 6th Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

The Story Behind The Monster Eric Church Hit Written In Albany

While waiting to take the stage at GNA's Countryfest back in 2012, Eric Church took inspiration from a NASCAR race on his tour bus television. There is something about Eric Chruch's songs that strike a nerve, deep in your soul. They take you to places past and present with their imagery and heartfelt lyrics. Songs like "Springsteen," "Hell Of A View," "Give Me Back My Hometown," and many more come to mind for me as just having that extra something special that brightens the canvas of my imagination and causes my heart to tick a beat faster. Maybe those same songs or some other Church cuts do it for you. It turns out, one of those special Church songs not only has a connection to your soul but also to the place you call home.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

South High Marathon Dance returning home in 2023

The year isn't over yet, but South Glens Falls High School is already looking ahead to the next - specifically March. The South High Marathon Dance is aiming to bring hundreds of pairs of fast-moving feet together at South High again, for the first time since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy dance company receives grant from NYSCA

The Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company (ESDC) has been awarded $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). The grant is part of NYSCA efforts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sectors such as ESDC. NYSCA has awarded $90 million since the Spring to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

OGS to offer free fitness classes at Empire State Plaza

The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) has announced they'll be hosting free evening fitness classes at the Empire State Plaza, starting January 3, set to run through March 30. The classes will be held at Cornerstone at the Plaza, held every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Chocolate is Self-Care

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chocolate is self-care. That’s not just the name but also the way of life at a new tea studio in Cohoes. The tea company was started in 2021 by Capital Region native Glory-Anne Jones. She combined her two loves, tea and chocolate, to create her own chocolate-blended teas. After reaching online […]
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Grant propels Fort Salem Theater past 50-year mark

In the Washington County town of Salem, a financial gift is capping off a busy 50th year. On Monday, the theater received a $30,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts, to keep the show - and many shows, in fact - going on for years to come.
SALEM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, December 20

A Rotterdam man is facing 18 charges of first-degree rape after authorities say a victim came forward, sparking a massive investigation. And this holiday season, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is still well over capacity. Here are some of the stories to follow as you start your day.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

State Troopers bring gifts to kids at Albany Medical Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police helping Santa out, delivering gifts to kids at Albany Medical Center Tues. morning. The annual event is in it’s ninth year and helps bring some cheer to kids and their families who can’t be home for the holidays. Each child got the chance to pick up a toy and […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy