ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redford Charter Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

6 hurt in rollover crash after using fake IDs to drink at bar, Michigan sheriff says

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Six people were hurt in a drunken driving crash early Saturday while headed home from a bar, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said. According to authorities, the six left the bar in two pickup trucks driven by an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old who were drunk. When one of the drivers tried to pass the other on Capac Road in Berlin Township, the trucks collided, went off the road, and rolled.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

FOX 2 photographer needs help after motorcycle crash leaves him a quadriplegic

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In September 2021, FOX 2 photographer and editor Rob Plewa was in a devastating motorcycle crash. "The biggest challenge is to accept the face that I am a quadriplegic," he said. "A little bit of a torture that I have no brain damage because I feel like good old me, but I can't do any of the things I used to do."
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Boston

Police use drone to find two-year-old in the woods after stabbing

FREETOWN -- Police in Freetown used a thermal camera drone to find a two-year-old who went missing after their mother was arrested for a stabbing. Angel-Leah Duarte, 25, was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old in the face. Police said they were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m. when the victim showed up at a neighbor's house. When officers arrived, Duarte took her child and ran away. After a brief search, Duarte was found and arrested but the toddler was still missing. The child was found in the woods by a drone with a thermal camera just before 11 p.m., police said. Along with the drone, a K9, and search and rescue teams from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were involved in the search. Neighbors were notified with a reverse 911 call.Duarte was taken to the hospital and then booked at the Freetown police station. She was charged with attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.  Her bail was set at $50,000. She is expected to be arraigned at the Fall River Justice Center on Monday. The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time. 
FREETOWN, MA
fox2detroit.com

What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan may not be in the middle of an arctic air mass that's about to engulf most of the country but we're going to see some incredibly cold and windy days as several inches of snow will fall on Christmas weekend. Starting on Thursday we'll feel...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy