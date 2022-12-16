FREETOWN -- Police in Freetown used a thermal camera drone to find a two-year-old who went missing after their mother was arrested for a stabbing. Angel-Leah Duarte, 25, was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old in the face. Police said they were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m. when the victim showed up at a neighbor's house. When officers arrived, Duarte took her child and ran away. After a brief search, Duarte was found and arrested but the toddler was still missing. The child was found in the woods by a drone with a thermal camera just before 11 p.m., police said. Along with the drone, a K9, and search and rescue teams from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were involved in the search. Neighbors were notified with a reverse 911 call.Duarte was taken to the hospital and then booked at the Freetown police station. She was charged with attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Her bail was set at $50,000. She is expected to be arraigned at the Fall River Justice Center on Monday. The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time.

FREETOWN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO