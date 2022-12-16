Read full article on original website
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
6 hurt in rollover crash after using fake IDs to drink at bar, Michigan sheriff says
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Six people were hurt in a drunken driving crash early Saturday while headed home from a bar, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said. According to authorities, the six left the bar in two pickup trucks driven by an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old who were drunk. When one of the drivers tried to pass the other on Capac Road in Berlin Township, the trucks collided, went off the road, and rolled.
Police: Father fatally shot, crashes car while driving son on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A father from St. Clair Shores was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle when driving with his son on Detroit’s east side. Detroit police responded to the shooting that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Cadieux Road and Merlin Street on Dec. 18 around 10:30 p.m.
Teenager involved in drunk driving crash already has several DUIs on her record
It was dark on the long country road where two pickup trucks crashed and rolled early Saturday morning. Intoxicated teenagers were driving both vehicles, according to the Saint Clair County Sheriff.
5 teens injured in drunk driving crash after allegedly using fake IDs to drink at St. Clair County bar
Several teenagers are recovering at the hospital after a drunk driving crash in St. Clair County over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says the teens had used fake IDs to drink at a local bar.
FOX 2 photographer needs help after motorcycle crash leaves him a quadriplegic
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In September 2021, FOX 2 photographer and editor Rob Plewa was in a devastating motorcycle crash. "The biggest challenge is to accept the face that I am a quadriplegic," he said. "A little bit of a torture that I have no brain damage because I feel like good old me, but I can't do any of the things I used to do."
Police: Theft ring members who stole $300K nationwide arrested while stealing from Target
LYNNWOOD, Wash. (KOMO) — Investigators in Lynnwood, Washington, say their efforts to catch retail theft suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation...
Police shot and killed 135 people in Michigan since 2015, and cops are rarely charged
Black residents are killed at a disproportionately high rate, and cops are rarely charged
Man tries to carjack Charger Hellcat, gets shot by owner - police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe Police said a 27-year-old man who was part of a group that tried to carjack a Dodge Charger Hellcat owner was shot after getting into a shootout with the car's owner. Damon Currie was arrested this week after he went to the hospital for...
Police use drone to find two-year-old in the woods after stabbing
FREETOWN -- Police in Freetown used a thermal camera drone to find a two-year-old who went missing after their mother was arrested for a stabbing. Angel-Leah Duarte, 25, was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old in the face. Police said they were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m. when the victim showed up at a neighbor's house. When officers arrived, Duarte took her child and ran away. After a brief search, Duarte was found and arrested but the toddler was still missing. The child was found in the woods by a drone with a thermal camera just before 11 p.m., police said. Along with the drone, a K9, and search and rescue teams from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were involved in the search. Neighbors were notified with a reverse 911 call.Duarte was taken to the hospital and then booked at the Freetown police station. She was charged with attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Her bail was set at $50,000. She is expected to be arraigned at the Fall River Justice Center on Monday. The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time.
FOX 2 photographer paralyzed in crash needs help
Rob Plewa and his wife Rita need help after a motorcycle crash last year. Rob was paralyzed and Rita must care for him daily, but there is little monetary assistance after Michigan insurance laws changed.
Divers pull car from Lake St. Clair, find body of 72-year-old Clinton Twp man
A dive team pulled a car from Lake St. Clair Friday morning and discovered the body of a 72-year-old man from Clinton Twp. Construction workers first noticed the submerged vehicle 30 feet out from the Harley Ensign boat launches.
72-year-old man found dead in submerged vehicle in Lake St. Clair
A 72-year-old man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Friday after construction workers spotted it in Lake St. Clair near a Harrison Township boat launch.
Christmas snow storm timeline • Lions path to the playoffs • Stolen car brake-checks cop
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
1 dead, multiple people injured, police investigating after Chesterfield Township crash
One person has died following a crash that injured multiple people at a 26 Mile Rd. intersection at Northern Macomb County. Police are still investigating.
Body struck multiple times by drivers on I-94 in Wayne County ID'd as man from Van Buren Twp., troopers say
An investigation is underway after a driver hit a woman’s body on I-94 in western Wayne County Tuesday night, leaving the freeway backed up for more than a mile.
2 brothers get life for slayings of Michigan woman, daughter
A Macomb County judge sentenced 43-year-old Tony Johnson and 38-year-old Henry Johnson on Thursday.
What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan may not be in the middle of an arctic air mass that's about to engulf most of the country but we're going to see some incredibly cold and windy days as several inches of snow will fall on Christmas weekend. Starting on Thursday we'll feel...
A Message to Michigan Drivers That Refuse to Turn Off Their Bright Lights
There is nothing more annoying than blinding bright lights in your face while you're trying to drive at night. Is it just me or does it seem like fewer people these days are turning off their high beams for other drivers?. I don't know what's been going on lately but...
Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
Michigan snowstorm: Keep your car's gas tank at least half full all winter
DETROIT (FOX 2) - While driving in a snowstorm is not advised, there are still some important steps you can take protect your car in Michigan winters. One of the most common adages is keeping a car's fuel tank at least half full during those extreme periods, AAA says. It...
