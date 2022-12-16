ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodieflashpacker.com

6 Must-Try Fine Dining Restaurants in San Francisco | SF Fine Dining

San Francisco has a dining scene as vibrant as the city itself. This city offers something for every palate, but in this article, we are going to whet your appetite with some of the city’s finest. These fine-dining restaurants are as architecturally stunning as the food they serve. Each...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

These Four Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco

On Monday, December 19, the San Francisco Small Business Commission added 10 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry. Four of those are restaurants and bars, including the city’s most famous topless bar the Condor. The other three additions are New Lun Ting Café in Chinatown, Royal Bakery in the Excelsior, and Peking Restaurant in the Sunset District. Legacy businesses must, according to the commission, contribute to the neighborhood’s “history and/or identity” and have operated for 30 years or more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
familyroadtripguru.com

FREE Things to Do in Bay Area

If you have been following my blog for a while you have probably figured out that I put a huge focus on making travel affordable to ALL families. This new article, “Free Things to Do in Bay Area”, is just the latest in the series of my blog posts about travel on a shoestring budget. Definitely check out Adventures Under $10 section on my blog on more super affordable and often FREE attractions and destinations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022

Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Just One Bay Area City is Pro-Housing So Far, State Says

California’s nice list of cities that are “pro-housing” just got updated, and so far, Oakland is the only Bay Area city to make the cut. The East Bay city joins Citrus Heights, Fontana, West Sacramento, San Diego and Roseville—plus Sacramento, which was added in February—to the list of jurisdictions that can get priority for state housing and transportation funding because of their housing-friendly policies.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service's Wednesday forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area and for the first day of winter calls for sun and another cool day with daytime highs expected to be mostly in the 50s. Overnight lows Wednesday morning will range in the 30s and 40s. There is a slight chance of rain for the North Bay region during the later part of the day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

What comes next for the most empty downtown in America

SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Wednesday Morning News Roundup

San Jose's international airport is preparing for a rebranding in the new year. Officially named Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, city officials said Tuesday that the airport has maintained the same logo and related branding elements for nearly 30 years. In 2001, when the San Jose City Council acted to change the name of the airport to honor U.S. Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta, Mineta's name was added to the airport's then-existing logo without any other changes to brand identity.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Journeys: Snatching Fish from the ‘Devil’s Teeth’

It was unreal. The mysterious and wild islands in front of me made it seem like I’d warped into another world from the urban San Francisco streets where I’d started the day. But the piercing icy wind hitting my knuckles as they clutched a fishing rod made it painfully clear that this was no dream.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Good Taste: Best bites of the year, month-by-month

This is Good Taste, a weekly meet-cute for Bay Area food. In this edition, I scroll through 12 months of my camera roll to share the dishes that made me briefly tune out the world and roll my eyes in the back of my head. Here’s what I selected from each month:
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy