Trying to get Genesis's DMW to 100% in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion? Here's what you need to know. The DMW (Digital Mind Wave) is an important aspect to Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion's combat. With it activated, characters get powerful attacks and effects to aid them in their battles. With DMW active, you'll notice a slot-like mechanic spinning at the top of the screen. When the images matchup, it can trigger either a Limit Break, Summon, or buff.

