Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
Centre Daily
Jalen Hurts BREAKING: Eagles Injured QB ‘Uncertain’ to Play at Cowboys on Christmas Eve
FRISCO - Philadelphia Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is reportedly "uncertain'' to play Saturday vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve due to a sprained shoulder that he sustained during Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears,. Hurts was injured late in the third quarter of the Bears game...
Centre Daily
PODCAST: Breaking Down Loss to Steelers, Path to the Playoffs + More
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated Beat Writer Schuyler Callihanm and Carolina Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. Panthers vs Steelers recap, Panthers fall 24-16. Open Mailbag Monday. The Entire NFC South is wide open, all four teams have a path. What is the path for...
Centre Daily
Ravens coach John Harbaugh says OC Greg Roman ‘fully capable’ of making needed fixes to passing game
Ravens coach John Harbaugh swatted away questions Monday about whether he considered making changes to his offensive coaching staff, particularly coordinator Greg Roman, after his team scored a season-low three points in a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. “I’ve got confidence in everybody,” Harbaugh said. “We have great...
Centre Daily
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't scored 20 or more points in consecutive games since October 9th. Even then, the Bucs still lost one of those games, a 41-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming out of its Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a 34-23 final stemming...
Centre Daily
‘It’s All Jerry!’ Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Talks Feature Jones As Lone Point Man
DEC 18 JERRY TO OBJ the We know that along with the Cowboys signing of T.Y. Hilton last Monday, there were continued talks with Odell Beckham Jr., with the tone and purpose being described as "AAAA.''. We also know that owner Jerry Jones has been quite open about wanting both...
National Signing Day tracker: OSU football recruits, announcements, 2023 class ranking
Coming off an 11-win season and a win against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team entered the 2022 season with plenty of momentum. However, an injury-plagued 7-5 regular season and numerous high-profile losses to the transfer portal have the Cowboys in a much different place for this year's early National Signing Day. ...
Centre Daily
Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
Centre Daily
What Happened the Last Time Georgia Played Ohio State?
Georgia and Ohio State have been 2 of the most recognizable brands in college football for years now. In the past 10 seasons, the 2 teams have combined for 7 total conference championships, 4 National Title appearances, and numerous Heisman finalists. Despite each program's tremendous history, their matchup in this year's Chick-fil-a Bowl will be just the 2nd time in history that the 2 teams face off. So what happened the last time these 2 teams played?
Comments / 0