Limestone County, AL

WAFF

Rogersville man killed in overnight crash

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville man was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County on Monday night. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jessie Mabe, 29, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and hit a sign post. Jessie Mabe was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROGERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Blount Co. Courthouse closed Tuesday due to threat

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Courthouse is closed December 20 due to a threat. Sheriff Mark Moon says all buildings are clear of any threats right now. All employees and personnel have gone home, but deputies remain at the courthouse. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Garbage truck driver saves man from being crushed to death in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man could have died inside a garbage truck in northern Alabama, but the driver saved him. A Republic Waste Operations driver was emptying out a Dumpster in Huntsville on Monday when the incident happened, Al.com reported. Emptying the Dumpster involves the truck’s mechanical arms lifting it up and emptying […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue along with the Huntsville Emergency Medical Inc. (HEMSI) responded to a house fire on Clubview Drive. A firefighter on the scene said that when units arrived on the scene, everyone was out of the home. However, officials say that at least one person was injured but they are unsure of the extent of the injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 person transported to hospital after early morning Huntsville fire

One person is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an early morning fire in North Huntsville. It happened in the 1700 block of Club View Drive, off of Oakwood Avenue. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said one person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 arrested after investigation at Jackson Co. trailer park reveals 'large amount of crystal meth'

A weekslong investigation into drug activity at a trailer park in Hollywood resulted in charges for two men Sunday. Hollywood Police said a police captain learned someone in the trailer park had multiple warrants for their arrest through the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. When the captain found 56-year-old Darren Lavon Holt of Scottsboro, he had "a large amount of crystal meth" in his possession, police said.
HOLLYWOOD, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-65 to detour through Ardmore as work to clear crash scene continues

Emergency crews are still on the scene of a crash Friday morning that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a highly flammable and volatile chemical solution. Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department said as of 4 p.m., they were ready to begin trying to move the truck, but in order to do so safely, they need to divert traffic in all lanes of Interstate 65 away from the area near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
ARDMORE, AL
AL.com

36-year-old man shot dead in north Alabama, authorities say

A 36-year-old man was identified Monday as the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in north Alabama, authorities said. Brodrick Keith, 36, of Grant, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Elkins Road in Grant, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
GRANT, AL
WAFF

One person shot at New Market gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a teenager was shot at a gas station in New Market. This happened at the Chevron at Winchester Road and Coleman Road around 8:15 Sunday night. According to witnesses on the scene, the victim was being robbed of...
NEW MARKET, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 20

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 19  theft of property-4th degree; Lessman Circle SW; cash  Arrests  December 19  Fitzgerald II, Alan R; 42  assault with bodily fluid  Hooper, Steven D; 41  FTA-theft of property-4th degree  Ragsdale, Whitney N; 31  criminal trespassing-3rd degree theft of property-4th degree  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report

Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
DALTON, GA

