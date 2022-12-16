Read full article on original website
Seven-car wreck among several Tuesday morning crashes impacted I-565
Rush hour traffic was a little more of a headache if you drove in either direction of I-565 Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Rogersville man killed in overnight crash
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville man was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County on Monday night. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jessie Mabe, 29, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and hit a sign post. Jessie Mabe was pronounced dead at the scene.
North Alabama man killed in crash involving 3 motorcycles
A crash involving three motorcycles on Alabama 207 claimed the life of a Rogersville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Blount Co. Courthouse closed Tuesday due to threat
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Courthouse is closed December 20 due to a threat. Sheriff Mark Moon says all buildings are clear of any threats right now. All employees and personnel have gone home, but deputies remain at the courthouse. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
Garbage truck driver saves man from being crushed to death in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man could have died inside a garbage truck in northern Alabama, but the driver saved him. A Republic Waste Operations driver was emptying out a Dumpster in Huntsville on Monday when the incident happened, Al.com reported. Emptying the Dumpster involves the truck’s mechanical arms lifting it up and emptying […]
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to house fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue along with the Huntsville Emergency Medical Inc. (HEMSI) responded to a house fire on Clubview Drive. A firefighter on the scene said that when units arrived on the scene, everyone was out of the home. However, officials say that at least one person was injured but they are unsure of the extent of the injuries.
1 person transported to hospital after early morning Huntsville fire
One person is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an early morning fire in North Huntsville. It happened in the 1700 block of Club View Drive, off of Oakwood Avenue. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said one person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
Body found in 2020 is missing Alabama woman, sheriff says
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a woman found in July 2020 has been identified. The body, found in Flint Creek in Morgan County on July 31, 2020, is that of Wanda Ashford Floyd, Sheriff Max Sanders said in a statement. According to authorities, Floyd has...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting, victim identified
GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday in Grant. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road. Broderick Keith, 36 was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
2 arrested after investigation at Jackson Co. trailer park reveals 'large amount of crystal meth'
A weekslong investigation into drug activity at a trailer park in Hollywood resulted in charges for two men Sunday. Hollywood Police said a police captain learned someone in the trailer park had multiple warrants for their arrest through the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. When the captain found 56-year-old Darren Lavon Holt of Scottsboro, he had "a large amount of crystal meth" in his possession, police said.
Attempted break-in at Madison County Jail stopped by staff, Huntsville Police
Two North Alabama men are facing multiple charges after investigators say they tried to break into the Madison County Jail. "If this is the kind of activity you want to play around with, we've got a bed for you, too," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. Turner has a zero-tolerance...
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-65 to detour through Ardmore as work to clear crash scene continues
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a crash Friday morning that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a highly flammable and volatile chemical solution. Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department said as of 4 p.m., they were ready to begin trying to move the truck, but in order to do so safely, they need to divert traffic in all lanes of Interstate 65 away from the area near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
36-year-old man shot dead in north Alabama, authorities say
A 36-year-old man was identified Monday as the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in north Alabama, authorities said. Brodrick Keith, 36, of Grant, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Elkins Road in Grant, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
One person shot at New Market gas station
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a teenager was shot at a gas station in New Market. This happened at the Chevron at Winchester Road and Coleman Road around 8:15 Sunday night. According to witnesses on the scene, the victim was being robbed of...
Lincoln County authorities searching for Taft theft suspects
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a recent theft in the Taft community.
I-65 NB in Limestone County shut down for hours due to overturned commercial vehicle
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a commercial vehicle on Friday.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 20
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 19 theft of property-4th degree; Lessman Circle SW; cash Arrests December 19 Fitzgerald II, Alan R; 42 assault with bodily fluid Hooper, Steven D; 41 FTA-theft of property-4th degree Ragsdale, Whitney N; 31 criminal trespassing-3rd degree theft of property-4th degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report
Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
