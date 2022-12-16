Read full article on original website
NJ school mask mandates/testing return as COVID cases rise
With state health officials reporting a sharp rise in the number of new COVID cases, school officials are beginning to take action to prevent an outbreak among students and staff. Passaic Public Schools have announced the return of a mask mandate for all K-12 school buildings. In a letter to...
Killing of Pennington School grad leaves NJ asking questions
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — The mysterious circumstances around the fatal shooting of a Pennington School graduate and college basketball player have people asking why he was killed and why he was not in Florida with his team. Phil Urban, 22, of Manalapan, was found "slumped over" in the driver's seat...
NJ Reentry needs winter donations for prisoner release program
The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a non-profit agency chaired by former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, aims to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from jail or prison. “I am most grateful for your commitment, dedication and hard work to the 15,000+ people we are privileged to...
Not a great year for women in New Jersey politics, according to report card
It’s been a disappointing year for women in New Jersey politics. According to the annual New Jersey County Report Card from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, women’s representation remains stalled in New Jersey counties. Women made incremental gains as county commissioners and in...
‘Bling’ bishop who lives in NJ mansion charged with ripping off parishioners
A Brooklyn pastor who lives in the lap of luxury in New Jersey was charged Monday with defrauding a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement funds and getting a half-million dollar loan from another. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, convinced a woman to turn over funds in order to invest...
These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey
Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
What a New Jersey downtown really needs to be special & thrive
With the popularity of online shopping continuing to grow during the holiday season and throughout the year, efforts are being ramped up to revitalize downtown areas in communities across the Garden State. According to Courtenay Mercer, the executive director of Downtown New Jersey, in order for downtowns to really flourish,...
Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate
As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In The State
We're always searching for great food here in New Jersey, and there is plenty to be had. When we hear of great food locations, we can't wait to share them, and today we share a wonderful nugget about Garden State burritos. There is such an amazing variety of food in...
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
OB-GYN shortage looming in NJ: Who will deliver your baby?
Getting pregnant and delivering a healthy baby can certainly be challenging in New Jersey these days, in part because it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find OBGYN. Right now in the Garden State, there is a shortage of OB-GYNs, but the problem could soon get a lot worse. According to...
The Oldest Operating Lighthouse In New Jersey Is One Of The Oldest In The Country
I always knew that New Jersey was home to a bunch of lighthouses, but I didn't know that it's also home to the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the entire country!. This past week I had a day off and decided to do something I haven't done since moving to Ocean County but have been told to do countless times.
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
What Was The Most Snow Ever Recorded in December in New Jersey?
It is December and Santa is getting to set out soon to visit us here in the Garden State. There is a slight chance of possibly some snow before Christmas Day on Sunday, but nothing like we had 75 years ago here in New Jersey. I started thinking about December...
Great NJ historic sites to check out during winter break
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational way to spend your winter break, why not explore the history of New Jersey by visiting some of its best historic sites?. New Jersey has a rich history, with many sites that tell the story of the state’s past. Here...
These 15 meals at NJ restaurants need to be on your bucket list
Everybody in New Jersey has that one "go to" meal that they only treat themselves to once in a while, and would recommend to anyone. We asked our listeners what "bucket list" meals people should check out before they check out of the Garden State or this world. There was...
Jersey City, NJ councilman cited for hitting parked car despite leaving note
JERSEY CITY — A city councilman who left a note with his name and number after hitting a parked car is facing three summonses including leaving the scene of an accident. James Solomon, who represents Ward E, said that he took his children to Lee Sims Chocolates on Bergen Avenue for holiday shopping on Saturday morning.
Love It! List of Toms River, NJ Houses Decorated With Christmas Lights
You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I am such a nerd when it comes to Christmas lights. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
Affordable Veterans Housing Project being planned in Middletown, NJ
There may soon be a more cost-efficient option for our military men and women who have served our country to call home here at the Jersey Shore. The governing body in Middletown Township has passed an ordinance which will allow the Middletown Redevelopment Corporation to move forward on the Affordable Veterans Housing Project.
