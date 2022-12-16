Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Seeking Proposals For New Special Events
HAMPTON—The City of Hampton is seeking proposals for new or expanded special events and is offering up to $30,000 to help fund one or more events. In particular, organizations should consider Hampton’s abundant natural resources, unique cultural opportunities, and extensive rich history when designing unique event experiences to positively impact the quality of life, improve family resiliency, and generate economic impact.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach’s worst eyesore leading to new vision for Kempsville
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years. But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore...
peninsulachronicle.com
MSI Opening East Coast Distribution Facility In Suffolk
SUFFOLK-M S International, Inc. (MSI) is opening an East Coast distribution facility on the Southside in Suffolk. The announcement was made December 15. MSI is the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. The company will invest $1.6 million to establish the new distribution facility.
peninsulachronicle.com
“Dynamic Duo” Wins James City County Chairman’s Award For Community Service
JAMES CITY– P.J. Piggott and Reneldo Randall met in seventh grade at Toano Middle School, played football together at Lafayette High, went away to different colleges in different states then came back and made a decision to give back. On December 13, the county that raised them thanked them....
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Planning Commission Approves Pinkfish Seafood Bistro’s Request To Extend Business Hours
HAMPTON—Pinkfish Seafood Bistro owner Nakeisha Cummings recently filed a use permit request with the Hampton Planning Commission Board to extend operating hours of her popular restaurant located at 4111 W. Mercury Rd. near the intersection of Martha Lee Boulevard in Hampton. The property is zoned as Limited Commercial (C-2),...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts fast-track job fair
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In just one month, all bets are on the table at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Before the doors open, casino executives wanted to hold one more job fair to fill about 200 positions. “I’m hoping that I’m a fit in the job that I pursue,” said...
peninsulachronicle.com
Another Starbucks Location May Be Headed To Greater Williamsburg
JAMES CITY-A new Starbucks location is being proposed for Richmond Road in Greater Williamsburg. At its January 4, 2023 meeting, members of the James City County Planning Commission will hear a proposal for a special use permit (SUP) to open a new Starbucks establishment. The matter will be discussed during a public hearing.
WAVY News 10
Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
peninsulachronicle.com
Sentara Celebrates 50 Years Of Kidney Transplants
NORFOLK-Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the only facility with an adult organ transplant program in Hampton Roads, recently celebrated 50 years of kidney transplant services with a luncheon that was held on December 9 in Norfolk. The actual anniversary was in June of 2022, but the hospital wanted to reunite patients and doctors from a transplant that took place 46 years ago.
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. This is in the Linkhorn Bay Apartment complex off Birdneck Road. According to a tweet posted by the department, one person received a wound...
Jordan Bridge closed indefinitely to thru traffic after fire at trash plant
The Jordan Bridge entrance at Elm Avenue will remain closed following a waste plant fire on Friday. The bridge is only accessible via Chesapeake/I-464 at this time.
Police ID 3 people killed in I-64 party bus crash
Police have released the names of the two men and one woman killed following a crash that involved a party bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia.
WAVY News 10
Police: Thousands stolen from James City County business
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Several thousand dollars of money and two shower kits valued at more than $600 were stolen from a James City County business last week, James City County Police said. Police are investigating what it said was a burglary to AP Homes Dec. 12...
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
WAVY News 10
Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
WAVY News 10
9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway.
Police investigate shooting on Goose Circle in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:02 p.m. in the 400 block of Goose Circle.
Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal I-64 bus, truck crash
Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said.
Virginia Beach woman loses $24k in bail bond phone call scheme
Police are warning about a new phone scam making its rounds in Hampton Roads. News 3 caught up with one Virginia Beach woman who fell victim, losing $24,000.
