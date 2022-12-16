ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Seeking Proposals For New Special Events

HAMPTON—The City of Hampton is seeking proposals for new or expanded special events and is offering up to $30,000 to help fund one or more events. In particular, organizations should consider Hampton’s abundant natural resources, unique cultural opportunities, and extensive rich history when designing unique event experiences to positively impact the quality of life, improve family resiliency, and generate economic impact.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

MSI Opening East Coast Distribution Facility In Suffolk

SUFFOLK-M S International, Inc. (MSI) is opening an East Coast distribution facility on the Southside in Suffolk. The announcement was made December 15. MSI is the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. The company will invest $1.6 million to establish the new distribution facility.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts fast-track job fair

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In just one month, all bets are on the table at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Before the doors open, casino executives wanted to hold one more job fair to fill about 200 positions. “I’m hoping that I’m a fit in the job that I pursue,” said...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Another Starbucks Location May Be Headed To Greater Williamsburg

JAMES CITY-A new Starbucks location is being proposed for Richmond Road in Greater Williamsburg. At its January 4, 2023 meeting, members of the James City County Planning Commission will hear a proposal for a special use permit (SUP) to open a new Starbucks establishment. The matter will be discussed during a public hearing.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Sentara Celebrates 50 Years Of Kidney Transplants

NORFOLK-Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the only facility with an adult organ transplant program in Hampton Roads, recently celebrated 50 years of kidney transplant services with a luncheon that was held on December 9 in Norfolk. The actual anniversary was in June of 2022, but the hospital wanted to reunite patients and doctors from a transplant that took place 46 years ago.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. This is in the Linkhorn Bay Apartment complex off Birdneck Road. According to a tweet posted by the department, one person received a wound...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Thousands stolen from James City County business

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Several thousand dollars of money and two shower kits valued at more than $600 were stolen from a James City County business last week, James City County Police said. Police are investigating what it said was a burglary to AP Homes Dec. 12...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

