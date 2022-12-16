Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Trump has refurbished his prized $100 million Boeing 757 private jet as he announces a 2024 presidential run — see inside 'Trump Force One'
The former president bought his luxury Boeing 757 private jet in 2011 and decked it out with gold-plated seatbelts and the Trump family crest.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump Has New Reason to Fear Inside Circle Flipping on Him
Special Counsel Jack Smith has new leverage to use with witnesses who may have important testimony on the DOJ's investigations into Trump.
Why Donald Trump is not fearing a Justice Department indictment
The U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee has performed its task with a dignity that verges on parody. Their solemnity was justified; an investigation into a violent ambush of elected officials at the U.S. Capitol wouldn’t play right with a laugh track. At the same time, such seriousness could also come off at times as a precious lack of self-awareness: Couldn’t they have at least acknowledged, just once, that the machinery of traditional politics, mainstream media and the law has separately and in concert been trying for years to encumber former President Donald Trump with but a single meaningful consequence for a myriad of things (financial corruption, sexual assault — hey, remember he was impeached, twice!) and so far have failed?
Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?
More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
Trump aide follows him on golf course with a printer to boost ego with "uplifting articles": report
More than 23 people close to the inner workings of former President Donald Trump's life painted a picture of his post-presidential psyche in interviews with The Washington Post. Some of the people interviewed, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, shared that Trump needed constant reassurance and ego boosts from...
Jan 6 committee report warns that Trump’s legal team is interfering with witness testimony
The January 6 committee on Monday confirmed that it had been in contact with both the Justice Department as well as prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, regarding efforts by allies of Donald Trump to interfere with witnesses tied to its investigation.The revelation came in one part of the committee’s final report, released by the lawmakers at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting.According to the panel, lawmakers have seen evidence to suggest that not only has Donald Trump’s team worked to influence witness testimony, but that lawyers on the payroll of Mr Trump’s Save America PAC may have even been incentivised...
decrypt.co
Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%
The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
Washington Examiner
'It’s Trump!': Ann Coulter blames ex-president for lackluster GOP midterm performance
Ann Coulter joined the radio show Clay and Buck on Thursday, on which she placed the blame for the GOP's midterm election results squarely on the shoulders of former President Donald Trump. "There’s no question. Trump is 100% responsible for Herschel Walker. I mean, it wasn’t like it was Herschel’s...
Matt Gaetz Knocks Trump's Influence in Front of His Supporters
Gaetz said that while he plans to vote for Trump in 2024, he does not agree with the former president's support of Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.
TMZ.com
'The Boys' Drops Homelander NFTs Mocking Donald Trump Trading Cards
Donald Trump's getting jabbed over his digital trading cards -- the folks behind Amazon Prime's "The Boys" are taking his idea and turning it into satirical gold. The Twitter account for Vought International -- the media conglomerate on the TV show that uses superhumans for profit -- posted its version of expensive cards Thursday, not coincidentally, just as Trump unveiled his $99 self-portraits.
MSNBC
Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony
Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
A Massive Republican Gathering is Latest Warning Sign for Trump
This weekend's annual event, which attracted 11,000 young conservatives, reveal that Trump's 2024 campaign may not receive the primary welcome he anticipates.
Trump aide rides along on golf cart with ex-president to show him positive news stories
A former host for the right-wing One America News Network, famous for its sycophantic coverage of former President Donald Trump, has joined his team in a role that has her primarily serving as Mr Trump’s personal ego booster.That’s the newest revelation from The Washington Post’s coverage of Mr Trump’s post-presidential life at Mar-a-Lago, where FBI agents in September conducted a raid for illegally retained presidential records including classified materials.According to the Post, former OANN host Natalie Harp now frequently follows Mr Trump around his Florida golf courses and other locations, often riding along in the ex-president’s golf cart as...
Newly Revealed Texts Show Mark Meadows Is a Liar
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mark Meadows is a liar—at least by omission. And newly revealed text messages prove it. In 2021, the former White House chief of staff for Donald Trump released a book, The Chief’s...
cryptoslate.com
Donald Trump NFTs under fire for internal minting, design plagiarism
The Donald Trump-branded NFT trading card project has come under fire after it was revealed that the project minted 1000 NFTs internally — 68 of which were considered the rarest in the collection. The rare NFTs included 47 of 179 1/1 ‘s and 21 of 70 autographed NFTs.
A ‘furious interaction’: Jan 6 committee confirms Trump exploded at Secret Service agent
A preliminary summary of the House January 6 select committee’s findings shows the panel as having corroborated an ex-White House aide’s testimony regarding how former president Donald Trump behaved towards his protective detail after they told him he couldn’t accompany a riotous mob of his supporters at the US Capitol.In June, former Trump White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson shocked the world when she told the select committee she’d been told that Mr Trump became so enraged after the head of his Secret Service detail told him his armoured SUV would be returning to the White House after he spoke...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Comments / 0