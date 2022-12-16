Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Centre Daily
Jalen Hurts BREAKING: Eagles Injured QB ‘Uncertain’ to Play at Cowboys on Christmas Eve
FRISCO - Philadelphia Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is reportedly "uncertain'' to play Saturday vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve due to a sprained shoulder that he sustained during Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears,. Hurts was injured late in the third quarter of the Bears game...
Centre Daily
Tweak at Safety Was Impressive Game-Planning by Jonathan Gannon
CHICAGO - There’s been a lot to like during the Eagles’ impressive 13-1 run that continued with a 25-20 win over Chicago in frigid conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. One of the less-obvious tweaks against the pass-deficient Bears is how defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon handled being down his top two safeties, opposite Marcus Epps, in usual starter Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who remains on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney, and Reed Blankenship, who was sidelined with a sprained knee.
Centre Daily
PODCAST: Breaking Down Loss to Steelers, Path to the Playoffs + More
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated Beat Writer Schuyler Callihanm and Carolina Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. Panthers vs Steelers recap, Panthers fall 24-16. Open Mailbag Monday. The Entire NFC South is wide open, all four teams have a path. What is the path for...
Centre Daily
What Happened the Last Time Georgia Played Ohio State?
Georgia and Ohio State have been 2 of the most recognizable brands in college football for years now. In the past 10 seasons, the 2 teams have combined for 7 total conference championships, 4 National Title appearances, and numerous Heisman finalists. Despite each program's tremendous history, their matchup in this year's Chick-fil-a Bowl will be just the 2nd time in history that the 2 teams face off. So what happened the last time these 2 teams played?
Centre Daily
‘Pray to Sweet Baby Jesus!’ Cowboys Defense is ‘Bad’
FRISCO - They are coming out of the Bristol woodwork now, ESPN analysts who want a piece of the once-vaunted Dallas Cowboys defense. Rex Ryan has called them "soft.'' Booger McFarland is going a step beyond that, calling the Cowboys defense "bad'' and shouting out a prayer to "Sweet Baby Jesus.''
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
National Signing Day tracker: OSU football recruits, announcements, 2023 class ranking
Coming off an 11-win season and a win against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team entered the 2022 season with plenty of momentum. However, an injury-plagued 7-5 regular season and numerous high-profile losses to the transfer portal have the Cowboys in a much different place for this year's early National Signing Day. ...
Michigan State basketball: Jaden Akins getting closer to 100%, not worrying about foot
EAST LANSING — Jaden Akins fought back from early September surgery for a stress reaction in his left foot in time for Michigan State basketball’s season-opener about two months later. Four games into his return, against Villanova on Nov. 18, Akins tweaked his left foot. He missed the next four games to rehab,...
Centre Daily
QBs, Coaches Share Tales of Papa Leach’s Brilliant Football Mind
You may know Mike Leach’s eclectic off-the-field personalities and interests. From the pirates, to the wedding advice, to the candy opinions. As onlookers, we minored in his personality quirks, while those around him every day majored in them. And over the past week since Leach’s death, those who coached alongside him and played for him have filled the void with remembrances of the person they lost—the sharp edges of annoyance dull into fondness and one thinks of the moments they’d give anything to relive.
Centre Daily
‘It’s All Jerry!’ Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Talks Feature Jones As Lone Point Man
DEC 18 JERRY TO OBJ the We know that along with the Cowboys signing of T.Y. Hilton last Monday, there were continued talks with Odell Beckham Jr., with the tone and purpose being described as "AAAA.''. We also know that owner Jerry Jones has been quite open about wanting both...
Centre Daily
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't scored 20 or more points in consecutive games since October 9th. Even then, the Bucs still lost one of those games, a 41-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming out of its Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a 34-23 final stemming...
Centre Daily
Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
Centre Daily
Report: Billionaire Mat Ishbia Finalizing Purchase of Suns
Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the Suns, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal, which Wojnarowski reports is expected to be completed soon, will officially bring an end to the tenure of Robert Sarver. Ishbia’s purchase price is believed to be in the neighborhood of $4 billion, per Wojnarowski, which would set an NBA record for the highest sale of a franchise.
