Case Western Reserve researcher, collaborator at University of California-Santa Cruz to study role of nutrients in ovarian cancer cells. Case Western Reserve University scientist Lydia Kisley, the Warren E. Rupp Assistant Professor in physics at the College of Arts and Sciences, and a collaborator from the University of California-Santa Cruz (USSC) plan to gain a brand-new view inside and around ovarian cancer cells by elongating and enlarging the cell structures on an elastic surface.

2 DAYS AGO