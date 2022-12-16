Read full article on original website
Related
Florida man busted in New Jersey after being found with 10,000 fentanyl pills
A Florida man has been arrested in New Jersey after being found with a massive amount of fentanyl pills. Shane Smith, 33, of Daytona Beach has been arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance after an investigation led to him being spotted with 10,000 fentanyl pills which are worth about $40,000 on the streets, according to multi agency release by Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw, Ricky J. Patel, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Newark Field Office of United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener.
At-risk beach in Monmouth County, NJ about to get pumped with sand
LONG BRANCH — A New Jersey beach that's considered to be one of the most vulnerable to storms is about to get the makeover it needs. Beach replenishment in the Elberon section of Long Branch is expected to begin in the new year and wrap up by March 1, officials announced on Tuesday.
jerseysbest.com
N.J. farms should be your go-to source for meats and meals this holiday season
This is the time of year when countless hosts of holiday gatherings start ramping up their menu planning. Appetizers, side dishes and desserts are important supporting cast members, but the starring role that takes center stage, or center table, is traditionally a beautifully prepared roast of some kind. In the...
Drug Settlement, Roadwork Planned In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Commissioners accepted the settlement of a lawsuit against drug manufacturers that were accused of partially creating the opioid epidemic. The Board accepted two parts of the National Opioid litigation settlement, in the amount of $182,454.84 and $437,843.89. The settlement came from a lawsuit...
NJ Reentry needs winter donations for prisoner release program
The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a non-profit agency chaired by former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, aims to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from jail or prison. “I am most grateful for your commitment, dedication and hard work to the 15,000+ people we are privileged to...
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey
Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
Toms River, NJ men, standing next to car, killed on Parkway
Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on the northbound Garden State Parkway. State Police said a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was stopped at 1:30 p.m. in the right shoulder and right travel lane near Exit 98 (Route 195/Route 34) in Wall. Digiovanni...
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
Crime spree in affluent NJ neighborhood: Residents find intruders homes
MIDDLETOWN — A string of reported home burglaries and attempted break-ins involved a stolen Land Rover and two cases where residents confronted intruders inside homes. A 2022 Land Rover was stolen during the last of four reported incidents early Sunday, which began just before 4 a.m. in the Lincroft section.
Jersey City, NJ councilman cited for hitting parked car despite leaving note
JERSEY CITY — A city councilman who left a note with his name and number after hitting a parked car is facing three summonses including leaving the scene of an accident. James Solomon, who represents Ward E, said that he took his children to Lee Sims Chocolates on Bergen Avenue for holiday shopping on Saturday morning.
Killing of Pennington School grad leaves NJ asking questions
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — The mysterious circumstances around the fatal shooting of a Pennington School graduate and college basketball player have people asking why he was killed and why he was not in Florida with his team. Phil Urban, 22, of Manalapan, was found "slumped over" in the driver's seat...
Come see Grinch perform community service after arrest for Theft in Ocean Gate, NJ
The Grinch has committed one of the more brazen efforts to steal Christmas we may have ever seen here in Ocean County. Ocean Gate Police have released surveillance video of the Grinch making his way into the municipal building on Ocean Gate Avenue and, with the lights out, trying to steal Christmas.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Authorities Investigating Multiple ‘Smash and Grab’ Thefts in Lakewood, Toms River
Authorities this morning are investigating multiple smash and grab incidents in Lakewood and Toms River, TLS has learned. Sometime overnight, suspects smashed the windows of multiple vehicles in Lakewood and Toms River and stole items from the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood or Toms River...
Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades
BARNEGAT, NJ – There’s a new police officer in town, and she’s coming to the department in high regards with academic accolades. She was chosen out of 500 applicants. Ptl. Amanda Sa, a member of Barnegat Police Department, has been hired as our newest officer. In her final week at the Camden County Police Academy, Ptl. Sá received the High Academic Award and has been assigned to our department. After graduating from the Rutgers University School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in finance, Officer Sa earned her position with the Barnegat Police Department by outperforming her peers in a The post Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades appeared first on Shore News Network.
nj1015.com
Top 4 places in NJ to get gravel for your project
This article rocks, for sure. If you are in need of gravel for a construction project or your next landscaping creation, you gotta have the stones for the job. I know that it's winter and you will likely not be looking until the spring, but given the prices of everything, better to start getting quotes and orders in now.
2 men going to visit family member in hospital die in crash on NJ highway: report
Two New Jersey men were killed Sunday after a Jeep crashed into their SUV on the side of the Garden State Parkway.
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
‘Bling’ bishop who lives in NJ mansion charged with ripping off parishioners
A Brooklyn pastor who lives in the lap of luxury in New Jersey was charged Monday with defrauding a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement funds and getting a half-million dollar loan from another. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, convinced a woman to turn over funds in order to invest...
The busiest place on the waterfront is no longer in LA, as ships head instead for N.Y. and N.J.
The Maersk Kleven, a 1,044-foot containership out of Bremerhaven entered New York Harbor earlier this month, slipping under the Bayonne Bridge before pulling into Port Elizabeth to unload her cargo. Huge cranes soon hovered over the ship in a mechanized ballet as dockworkers lifted steel containers stacked high atop the...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3