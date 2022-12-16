BARNEGAT, NJ – There’s a new police officer in town, and she’s coming to the department in high regards with academic accolades. She was chosen out of 500 applicants. Ptl. Amanda Sa, a member of Barnegat Police Department, has been hired as our newest officer. In her final week at the Camden County Police Academy, Ptl. Sá received the High Academic Award and has been assigned to our department. After graduating from the Rutgers University School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in finance, Officer Sa earned her position with the Barnegat Police Department by outperforming her peers in a The post Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades appeared first on Shore News Network.

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO