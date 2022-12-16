ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Florida man busted in New Jersey after being found with 10,000 fentanyl pills

A Florida man has been arrested in New Jersey after being found with a massive amount of fentanyl pills. Shane Smith, 33, of Daytona Beach has been arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance after an investigation led to him being spotted with 10,000 fentanyl pills which are worth about $40,000 on the streets, according to multi agency release by Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw, Ricky J. Patel, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Newark Field Office of United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Drug Settlement, Roadwork Planned In Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Commissioners accepted the settlement of a lawsuit against drug manufacturers that were accused of partially creating the opioid epidemic. The Board accepted two parts of the National Opioid litigation settlement, in the amount of $182,454.84 and $437,843.89. The settlement came from a lawsuit...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ Reentry needs winter donations for prisoner release program

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a non-profit agency chaired by former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, aims to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from jail or prison. “I am most grateful for your commitment, dedication and hard work to the 15,000+ people we are privileged to...
KEARNY, NJ
These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey

Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades

BARNEGAT, NJ – There’s a new police officer in town, and she’s coming to the department in high regards with academic accolades. She was chosen out of 500 applicants. Ptl. Amanda Sa, a member of Barnegat Police Department, has been hired as our newest officer. In her final week at the Camden County Police Academy, Ptl. Sá received the High Academic Award and has been assigned to our department. After graduating from the Rutgers University School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in finance, Officer Sa earned her position with the Barnegat Police Department by outperforming her peers in a The post Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades appeared first on Shore News Network.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Top 4 places in NJ to get gravel for your project

This article rocks, for sure. If you are in need of gravel for a construction project or your next landscaping creation, you gotta have the stones for the job. I know that it's winter and you will likely not be looking until the spring, but given the prices of everything, better to start getting quotes and orders in now.
TRENTON, NJ
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
