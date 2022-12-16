Read full article on original website
2022 State of the University
Editor’s Note: After consultation with the Faculty Senate in 2014, the president’s annual State of the University report transitioned from a spoken address to a written account. Below is the edition for 2022. To the Case Western Reserve University Community:. The tremendous progress we have made together in...
Mocktail Hour Networking Practice
Part of finding the best job for you is attending networking events, mixers, and cocktail hours where you can meet new people and make contacts. Employers want to know their employees can be professional, even in social situations, but networking events can be difficult to navigate. Learning Western expectations of politeness can help you feel more comfortable in unfamiliar situations, and mastering networking customs can help you make a great impression on others.
‘Silly putty’ spectral science: Stretching cells for a brand-new view insid
Case Western Reserve researcher, collaborator at University of California-Santa Cruz to study role of nutrients in ovarian cancer cells. Case Western Reserve University scientist Lydia Kisley, the Warren E. Rupp Assistant Professor in physics at the College of Arts and Sciences, and a collaborator from the University of California-Santa Cruz (USSC) plan to gain a brand-new view inside and around ovarian cancer cells by elongating and enlarging the cell structures on an elastic surface.
