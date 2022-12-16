ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU leaked photos give us hope for our energy bills

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti really is almost upon us, the rumor mill would have us believe, with fresh photographic evidence of the power connector setup of this graphics card, showing it won’t be a power hog. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) leaked pictures of Gigabyte’s RTX 4070 Ti...
TechRadar

New AMD Ryzen 7000 price rumor could give Intel the edge

Rumored pricing might raise some eyebrows – is AMD giving up its value advantage over Intel?. AMD’s next batch of Zen 4 processors has been spotted, and purportedly they’ll consist of new Ryzen 7900, 7700 and 7600 models, with their spec and pricing provided in this leak.
TechRadar

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT review: sitting in its big brother's shadow

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is a solid GPU that offers great gaming performance and massive improvements across the board over AMD's previous generation; however, creative performance is lacking, and it's somewhat difficult to justify its existence when the more powerful XTX version is only $100 more expensive. Pros.
TechRadar

BOSGAME U56 Mini PC review

An elegant design that is slightly let down with an American PSU and a cheap NVMe drive. Another issue is that the very similarly specified AMR5 is a good bit cheaper and a little quicker overall. BOSGAME U56 Mini PC: Two minute review. BOSGAME U56 Mini PC Specs. Here is...
TechRadar

AMD attempts to defuse controversy around RDNA 3 GPUs and ‘broken’ feature

Shader pre-fetching code is experimental and therefore not supposed to be working, AMD assures us. AMD’s new RDNA 3 graphics cards have run into some controversy post-release, and the company has directly addressed a point of criticism raised by the rumor mill. Namely that Team Red released Navi 31...
TechRadar

Hands on: Honor Magic Vs review – affordable foldable king in the making?

Honor's second-ever foldable looks like a considered update on the original that's ready to take on a global audience. With the chipset at play, a staggered release might place it a little behind the curve when it does eventually arrive, but it looks as though it has enough clout and style to turn heads and steal some of the bigger players' thunder.
TechRadar

Microsoft Teams is adding one of the worst Zoom features

Your Microsoft Teams calls could be about to get a whole lot more entertaining thanks to the addition of a new feature heavily influenced by Zoom. The video conferencing platform has revealed it is working on video filters for users to add a bit more customization to their feeds. These...
TechRadar

Linux...on a tablet? It might just work

Linux device manufacturer Pine64, the company behind the PineTab, a tablet running a custom Linux distribution as alternatives to Apple or Android devices, has announced a new “complete” revision for 2023. Aimed at hardware prosumers, the next-generation PineTab will be powered by the RK3566 system-on-a-chip (SoC), which the...
TechRadar

The DualSense Edge doesn't improve battery life – it makes it worse

Sony has confirmed the DualSense Edge, the company's first premium PlayStation controller, has less battery life than the DualSense. In response to a query raised by TechRadar Gaming during a recent hands-on session with the new PS5 controller, Sony confirmed that, due to the new features the DualSense Edge boasts, it would have less battery life than the standard DualSense PS5 controller due to its new features.
TechRadar

The Witcher 3 PC patch released – maybe now my laptop will stop screaming at me

Following the rocky launch of the next-gen update, The Witcher 3’s devs have patched the game for PC users to address some of the game’s performance issues. If you’re one of the bummed-out Witcher fans whose PCs totally buckled under the pressure of its next-gen update, you’re not alone. I booted up the seven-year-old game in the hopes of some buttery-smooth reworked graphics, and all I got was the computerized version of an aggressive middle finger. Yes, by that, I mean my laptop absolutely decked it.
TechRadar

Consumer report blames Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift on 'design flaw'

A report from consumer choice publication Which? shares findings that could prove your Joy-Con drift is down to a “design flaw” in manufacturing, not because you’ve knocked it about too much. According to an investigation by Which?, issues with the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers result from flawed...
TechRadar

Google, Apple and Mozilla are teaming up to build a better web browser benchmark tool

Often regarded as the ultimate rivals, and rarely seen in collaboration, Apple, Google, and Mozilla have joined forces to deliver an improved web browser benchmark tool for users everywhere. Speedometer 3 (a follow-on from Speedometer 2) is a browser benchmark designed to measure responsiveness by simulating user interactions on demonstrator...
TechRadar

Apple is reportedly working on some super-powered new Pro monitors

Apple is reportedly developing “multiple new external monitors”, which may include an update to the Pro Display XDR. The Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch flat-panel computer monitor, launched in 2019, alongside the latest iteration of the Mac Pro. The high-end monitor, which boasted a 6K resolution, certainly...
TechRadar

Last chance to bag this superb gaming laptop deal for under $600 at Best Buy

Today is one of your last chances to bag one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals all year with this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for just $599 (was $899) (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. If you're on a budget, you'll be hard-pressed to beat this Lenovo's combination of an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Ryzen 5-5600H processor. With the exception of the SSD - which is a little on the small side - everything here is top-notch for $600 and should set you up great for 1080p gaming on the cheap.
TechRadar

The OnePlus 11 launch date has been confirmed

We now know when the OnePlus 11 is being announced, as OnePlus itself has confirmed that the phone will be unveiled on February 7. The company has said as much on its official site (opens in new tab). Or, more specifically, it’s said that it’s holding an event called ‘Cloud 11’ on February 7, but then at the bottom of the page there’s a button to press to learn more about the OnePlus 11 5G, which is there mentioned by name. So that pretty much confirms this phone will be present at Cloud 11.
TechRadar

Microsoft uncovers macOS flaw that could let malware run riot

Microsoft has revealed it discovered a major vulnerability in Apple’s macOS which could have allowed threat actors to bypass the operating system’s security protocols and run all kinds of malware on vulnerable endpoints. The vulnerability has since been shared with Apple and subsequently patched. In a blog post...
TechRadar

It looks like footage from the next Assassin's Creed game has leaked

The beta version of one of Ubisoft’s four new titles might have been leaked, but nothing has been confirmed yet by the publisher. Footage of one of the games under the Assassin’s Creed Infinity umbrella seems to have leaked on Reddit (opens in new tab). Set in Imperial China, Codename Jade is an open-world mobile game, announced by Ubisoft in September 2022 alongside three other titles – Red, Mirage, and Hexe.
TechRadar

Six Final Fantasy games are getting re-releases in time for the 35th anniversary

Originally available only on PC and mobile, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is making its PS4 and Nintendo Switch debut in Spring 2023 to celebrate the very first game’s 35th anniversary. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collects the first six games in the sprawling franchise, each one reworked to use the...

