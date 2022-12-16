We now know when the OnePlus 11 is being announced, as OnePlus itself has confirmed that the phone will be unveiled on February 7. The company has said as much on its official site (opens in new tab). Or, more specifically, it’s said that it’s holding an event called ‘Cloud 11’ on February 7, but then at the bottom of the page there’s a button to press to learn more about the OnePlus 11 5G, which is there mentioned by name. So that pretty much confirms this phone will be present at Cloud 11.

1 DAY AGO