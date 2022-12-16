From 2 p.m. local time to 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, the grass starter from generation six Chespin will be the featured Community Day Pokémon. Chespin comes from the Kalos region which took place in the 3DS games Pokémon X and Y back in 2013. With Chespin being the Community Day Pokémon, Pokémon GO players might be wondering if they can catch a Shiny Chespin. If they are lucky enough, yes they can, and here is how.

17 HOURS AGO