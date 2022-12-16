ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up

The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
DETROIT, MI
The Providence Journal

After Sunday's debacle, it's time for Patriots owner Robert Kraft to demand better

The New England Patriots got embarrassed in a way you wouldn’t think possible if video evidence of their fourth-quarter meltdown against the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t exist. If the outcome of Sunday’s game didn’t unnerve Patriots owner Robert Kraft, I don’t know what it would take. They haven’t just looked bad, they’ve looked utterly incompetent at times on the football field. ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts Cut Defensive Lineman ahead of Chargers Clash

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released defensive lineman Curtis Brooks from the practice squad. Brooks was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent from the University of Cincinnati. At 6'2 and 285 pounds, he may have become expendable with the addition of former Denver Broncos third-round pick McTelvin Agim.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ex-UW Safety Cam Williams Reunites with Will Harris at Georgia Southern

In a rare moment of candor, Cam Williams this past season described how the previous University of Washington football coaching staff was divided and didn't get along. If he had to choose sides, the junior safety from Bakersfield, California, on Tuesday showed where he stood, committing to Georgia Southern and his former defensive-backs coach Will Harris, now the Eagles defensive coordinator.
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Ex-USC, Georgia QB JT Daniels Chooses Fourth School

View the original article to see embedded media. For the third time in his career, quarterback JT Daniels has found a new college home. Daniels, who began his collegiate career at USC before stops at Georgia and West Virginia, will transfer to Rice for his sixth season, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. It will be Daniels’s third different team in as many years.
GEORGIA STATE
The Oklahoman

National Signing Day tracker: OSU football recruits, announcements, 2023 class ranking

Coming off an 11-win season and a win against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team entered the 2022 season with plenty of momentum. However, an injury-plagued 7-5 regular season and numerous high-profile losses to the transfer portal have the Cowboys in a much different place for this year's early National Signing Day. ...
STILLWATER, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Brrrrrrrrr: Bear Weather Coming Saturday Against Bills

The forecast for so-called "Bear weather" Saturday at Soldier Field against Buffalo might seem intriguing to Justin Fields. Then again, Fields is tied for the NFL lead with Matt Ryan at 15 fumbles, so cold with sub-zero wind chill isn't exactly conducive to handling the football safely. Can it be worse than the constant downpour they played the season opener in, though?
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Eagles Thank Jags for Cowboys Loss with Cheesesteak Order

Geno's? Pat's? For now, the ultimate cheesesteak hero is Philly's Finest. Situated in Duval County instead of Broad Street, the Jacksonville-based Philly's Finest is, as its name implies, a City of Brotherly Love-themed eatery specializing in cheesesteaks. It thus immediately drew the eyes of a Philadelphia Eagles employee looking to thank the local Jacksonville Jaguars for their comeback victory over the rival Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys BREAKING: Leighton Vander Esch - MRI on Neck ‘Good News’

FRISCO - The MRI on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is in … and it has revealed good news. As first reported by NFL Network, the MRI needed following Vander Esch’s exit from Sunday’s OT loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars “actually revealed a right shoulder stinger, not a neck injury.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Goofy Game!’ Where’s Michael Gallup? Kellen Moore Takes Cowboys Blame

The Dallas Cowboys let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as they lost 40-34 in overtime. ... all in all, a "goofy game,'' as coordinator Kellen Moore put in. Indeed, with Dak Prescott having his way through the air (256 yards and three touchdowns), there...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants-Vikings Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Vikings continue to be an impressive home team (7-1), other than their 40-3 loss to the Cowboys in Week 11. After a disastrous first half versus the Colts (outscored 33-0) in Week 15, Minnesota delivered the biggest comeback in NFL history, along with its NFC North division title since 2017.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Week 16 Storylines: Playoffs Within Reach

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants took care of business Sunday night against the Washington Commanders, boosting their chances to qualify for their first postseason berth since 2016. That was the easy part. The hard part is, can they keep up that momentum this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How the Jets Can Defeat Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence

The difference between Jacksonville's quarterback Trevor Lawrence on game film from last season to this season is noticeable. Jaguars' first-year Head Coach Doug Pederson is the difference. On Thursday night, the Jets will get to experience this differences firsthand, as Jacksonville visits MetLife Stadium. Pederson has done a good job...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lunatic Lateral: Where Does Patriots’ Play Rank Among Dumbest in NFL History?

Upon further review, there are multiple layers of sheer absurdity to the New England Patriots' "Lunatic Lateral" that lost them a game and likely cost them the playoffs. Why did Jakobi Meyers run backward? Why did he try to throw a 20-yard pass to his quarterback? Why didn't Rhamondre Stevenson simply run out of bounds? And, of course, why did future Hall-of-Fame coach Bill Belichick not just have Mac Jones take a knee in the first place?
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against Detroit

When the schedule first came out, it looked like this week's game against the Detroit Lions would be an easy win for the Carolina Panthers. Boy, have the Lions proved a lot of people wrong by rattling off six wins in their last seven games to draw them to an even 7-7 mark with just three weeks left in the regular season.
DETROIT, MI

