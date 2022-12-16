Read full article on original website
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives at Raymond James Stadium For Bengals’ Matchup With Buccaneers
TAMPA BAY — The Bengals are in Tampa Bay to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday. Joe Burrow wore sunglasses, a black sweatshirt and a chain for the game. Check out video of him arriving below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you...
Why Alabama’s Two-Highest Rated Draft Prospects Aren’t Worrying About Injuries in Sugar Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It may have been a shock to the rest of college football, but after Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. spoke to the media Monday morning, it's clear that it was a pretty easy decision for the two to play in Alabama's bowl game against Kansas State.
Report: Ex-USC, Georgia QB JT Daniels Chooses Fourth School
View the original article to see embedded media. For the third time in his career, quarterback JT Daniels has found a new college home. Daniels, who began his collegiate career at USC before stops at Georgia and West Virginia, will transfer to Rice for his sixth season, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. It will be Daniels’s third different team in as many years.
Ex-UW Safety Cam Williams Reunites with Will Harris at Georgia Southern
In a rare moment of candor, Cam Williams this past season described how the previous University of Washington football coaching staff was divided and didn't get along. If he had to choose sides, the junior safety from Bakersfield, California, on Tuesday showed where he stood, committing to Georgia Southern and his former defensive-backs coach Will Harris, now the Eagles defensive coordinator.
Look: Bengals Reveal Festive Uniform Combo Ahead Of Patriots Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their road uniform combo for Saturday’s game against New England. Check out the threads featuring orange helmets, white jerseys, and black pants. Cincinnati is on an AFC-best six-game winning streak right now. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can...
Saints Tuesday Injury Report - Week 16
The New Orleans Saints face the Cleveland Browns in a Christmas Eve showdown on Saturday. New Orleans also announced plans to travel to Cleveland on Thursday rather than Friday because of a Winter Storm forecast to hit the Great Lakes region. The Saints did not practice on Tuesday. However, the...
Watch: Bengals Release ‘They Gotta Play Us’ Hype Video Ahead Tampa Bay Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have championed "They Gotta Play Us" as their mantra this season. That was a heavy theme in the latest hype video as Joe Burrow and the Bengals get ready to face Tom Brady and the Bucs. Check out the clip ahead of kickoff this afternoon.
How the Jets Can Defeat Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence
The difference between Jacksonville's quarterback Trevor Lawrence on game film from last season to this season is noticeable. Jaguars' first-year Head Coach Doug Pederson is the difference. On Thursday night, the Jets will get to experience this differences firsthand, as Jacksonville visits MetLife Stadium. Pederson has done a good job...
Giants-Vikings Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Vikings continue to be an impressive home team (7-1), other than their 40-3 loss to the Cowboys in Week 11. After a disastrous first half versus the Colts (outscored 33-0) in Week 15, Minnesota delivered the biggest comeback in NFL history, along with its NFC North division title since 2017.
New York Giants Week 16 Storylines: Playoffs Within Reach
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants took care of business Sunday night against the Washington Commanders, boosting their chances to qualify for their first postseason berth since 2016. That was the easy part. The hard part is, can they keep up that momentum this...
Texans vs. Chiefs: What Went Wrong In Another Heartbreaking Houston Loss
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans (1-12-1) came into the game as a 14-point underdog to the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3). But similar to their performance against the Dallas Cowboys, the Texans stayed competitive and nearly completed an improbable upset. "That team out there who has won only one game,...
