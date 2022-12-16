ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Hanukkah with Audacy's 'Festival Of Lights': Listen now

By Maia Kedem
 5 days ago

Hanukkah or Chanukah - however you spell it, Audacy is here to make sure you have all the music you need for those 8 crazy nights of celebration. From Neil Diamond , Daveed Diggs , Matisyahu , HAIM , Indigo Girls and more, we’ve got the perfect soundtrack to keep both you and your dreidel spinning all holiday long.

So as we light our menorahs and share homemade latkes with friends and family, for that extra sprinkle of something more, just like some powdered sugar on sufganiyot, listen to Festival of Lights on the free Audacy app. Bevakasha (that’s you’re welcome in Hebrew).

