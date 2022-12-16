Celebrate Hanukkah with Audacy's 'Festival Of Lights': Listen now

Hanukkah or Chanukah - however you spell it, Audacy is here to make sure you have all the music you need for those 8 crazy nights of celebration. From Neil Diamond , Daveed Diggs , Matisyahu , HAIM , Indigo Girls and more, we’ve got the perfect soundtrack to keep both you and your dreidel spinning all holiday long.

Listen now to Festival Of Lights and more on the free Audacy app

So as we light our menorahs and share homemade latkes with friends and family, for that extra sprinkle of something more, just like some powdered sugar on sufganiyot, listen to Festival of Lights on the free Audacy app. Bevakasha (that’s you’re welcome in Hebrew).

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram