Win-It-Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win Restaurant Gift Certificates
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a Sweet Basil Gift Card.
Scott William McKean
Scott William McKean, 37, of Spartansburg, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his residence. Scott was born on December 7, 1985, in Oil City to Jeffrey and Joanne (Tucker) McKean. He was currently working in the transportation industry. Scott was a gifted musician who loved playing his guitar...
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis, 65, of Mendenhall Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1957, in Brookville, PA, the daughter of the late Leon C. and Gale...
SPONSORED: Get a New Ford This Holiday at Clarion Ford’s ‘Shine Bright’ Sales Event
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Get a New Ford this holiday season with the savings you’ll get at the “Shine Bright” sales event at Clarion Ford!. Take advantage of 0% financing on a New 2022 Ford Explorer, New 2022 Ford Edge, or New 2022 Ford Escape, and you can still get low 1.9% financing on a New 2022 Ford Ecosport, New 2022 Ford Maverick, and 2022 Ford Bronco Sport.
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox, 69, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a recent illness. She was born on October 18, 1953 in Oil City; daughter of the late Milton A. “Bud” and Patricia M. Richardson Boyd formerly of Leeper.
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Gibsonia, Pa on May 31, 1950 to the late George and Virginia (Flora) Orris. Pam was a homemaker and adored raising her children. She...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Bo
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Bo – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Bo is an adult male Mastiff and Labrador Retriever mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Bo is friendly, affectionate, gentle, and playful. He would be...
Carrier Hall One of Many Structures Built in the 60s and 70s Demolished at PennWest-Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The demolition of Carrier Hall on the campus of PennWest-Clarion is halfway completed, according to Chad Thomas, Director of Facilities. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) “There’s a good chunk of it standing, but Thorn I and Thorn II, both part of the...
DeLynn M. Raymond
DeLynn M. Raymond, 58, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness. She was born on June 27, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter of the late Robert and Esther Warner Bustin. DeLynn worked as a hairstylist for 18 years until...
Scott A. Shaffer
Scott A. Shaffer, 63, of South 6th Ave., Clarion, died Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Born on October 14, 1959 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald W. and Bertha Zimmerman Shaffer. He was a graduate of East Forest School and worked as a...
Walter James Kanani Reavis
Walter James Kanani Reavis, 55, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Heritage Valley Beaver, Beaver, PA. He was born on November 18, 1967 in Honolulu, HI to the late Douglas O. and Stephanie K. (Mahu) Reavis. James was a proud United States Navy Veteran. James served...
Robert (Bob) B. McElravy
Robert (Bob) B. McElravy, 80, of Hawthorn, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Bob was born in Templeton, PA on June 19, 1942, and joined the US Army serving during the Vietnam War. Bob was happily married to Audrey McElravy.
SPONSORED: Sprained Ankle? Therapists at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Can Help
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Recurrent ankle sprains are common; once an ankle ligament is sprained, it is often re-injured, but West Park Rehab and Diagnostics can help. Sprains are injuries to ligaments (the bands of tissue that hold joints together). Ankle sprains occur when the foot twists or turns beyond its normal range of movement, causing the ligaments connecting the bones of the leg, ankle, and foot to overstretch or tear.
Jean M. Morris
Jean M. Morris, 88, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning December 18, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. Jean was born on March 27, 1934 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Manley and Alberta Emerson Manross. She was married to Robert I. Morris on June 28,...
The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski
The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski, 76, died on Saturday, December 17, at the Bishop Michael J. Murphy Residence for Retired Priests. He was born on October 16, 1946, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of Aloysius “Luke” and Bernice (Warcholik) Kresinski. After attending the Assumption of the Blessed...
Thomas M. Ganoe
Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, December 17, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. He was born on September 17, 1948 in Brookville; son of the late Thomas E. and Gladys L. Corle Ganoe. Tom was a 1967 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School. He worked at...
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
Britaney R. Dunkle
Britaney R. Dunkle, 30, of Shippenville, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Good Samaritan Hospice Care Center in Cabot following an undiagnosed illness. She was born May 12, 1992 in Titusville to Randolph Hawkins of New Jersey and Jill Dunkle Bailey originally from Nickleville, PA.
Eight Franklin YMCA Swimmers Take Home First Place at OC Invitational
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Franklin YMCA Swim team won the 53rd Annual Oil City Invitational at Oil City High School on Saturday, December 10. (Pictured above: Franklin YMCA Swim team. Not all team members present.) Eight swimmers representing the Franklin YMCA took home first place:. Barrett Smith –...
