Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Gibsonia, Pa on May 31, 1950 to the late George and Virginia (Flora) Orris. Pam was a homemaker and adored raising her children. She...

STRATTANVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO