Carolee K. Michener
Carolee K. Michener, 93, a well-known and respected Franklin resident passed away on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022 at The Caring Place. Born in Franklin on January 8, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Frank D. Kinnear and Ruth Cummings Kinnear. She was a 1945 graduate of Franklin...
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis, 65, of Mendenhall Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1957, in Brookville, PA, the daughter of the late Leon C. and Gale...
Scott William McKean
Scott William McKean, 37, of Spartansburg, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his residence. Scott was born on December 7, 1985, in Oil City to Jeffrey and Joanne (Tucker) McKean. He was currently working in the transportation industry. Scott was a gifted musician who loved playing his guitar...
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox, 69, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a recent illness. She was born on October 18, 1953 in Oil City; daughter of the late Milton A. “Bud” and Patricia M. Richardson Boyd formerly of Leeper.
Scott A. Shaffer
Scott A. Shaffer, 63, of South 6th Ave., Clarion, died Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Born on October 14, 1959 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald W. and Bertha Zimmerman Shaffer. He was a graduate of East Forest School and worked as a...
Robert (Bob) B. McElravy
Robert (Bob) B. McElravy, 80, of Hawthorn, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Bob was born in Templeton, PA on June 19, 1942, and joined the US Army serving during the Vietnam War. Bob was happily married to Audrey McElravy.
Thomas M. Ganoe
Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, December 17, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. He was born on September 17, 1948 in Brookville; son of the late Thomas E. and Gladys L. Corle Ganoe. Tom was a 1967 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School. He worked at...
James M. Gibbons
James M. Gibbons, 82, of Oil City, PA, passed away at 3:10 A.M. Saturday Dec. 17, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare after a short illness. Born April 9, 1940 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Hugh & Helen Stalker Gibbons. Jim was a 1958 graduate...
Gerald “Jerry” B. Boughner, Sr.
Gerald “Jerry” B. Boughner, Sr., 84, of Cooperstown, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Collins House. He was born on November 6, 1938, in Venango County, to the late Emery and Edna (Couch) Boughner. He married the love of his life, the former, Ruth Anne...
George Samuel “Sam” Hetrick
George Samuel “Sam” Hetrick, 94, of New Bethlehem, passed away December 17, 2022, at his residence. Sam was born on December 10, 1928, in Mayport to Samuel and Ella (Shaffer) Hetrick. He married Mary Jane Crissman on February 25, 1951. George was a military veteran serving during 1951-1953.
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Gibsonia, Pa on May 31, 1950 to the late George and Virginia (Flora) Orris. Pam was a homemaker and adored raising her children. She...
DeLynn M. Raymond
DeLynn M. Raymond, 58, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness. She was born on June 27, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter of the late Robert and Esther Warner Bustin. DeLynn worked as a hairstylist for 18 years until...
The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski
The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski, 76, died on Saturday, December 17, at the Bishop Michael J. Murphy Residence for Retired Priests. He was born on October 16, 1946, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of Aloysius “Luke” and Bernice (Warcholik) Kresinski. After attending the Assumption of the Blessed...
Walter James Kanani Reavis
Walter James Kanani Reavis, 55, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Heritage Valley Beaver, Beaver, PA. He was born on November 18, 1967 in Honolulu, HI to the late Douglas O. and Stephanie K. (Mahu) Reavis. James was a proud United States Navy Veteran. James served...
Patricia Ann (Clark) VanZandt
Patricia Ann (Clark) VanZandt, 83, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at The Collins House. She was born on June 16, 1939 to the late Joseph F. and Alice V. (Downing) Clark. Patricia attended St. Petersburg Richland Consolidate High School where she was well loved. She married,...
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
Ronald J. McElroy
Ronald J. McElroy, age 63, of Oil City, passed away suddenly due to heart issues on December 13, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie. He is survived by his siblings, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Inc. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group,...
Edna Marie Lutz
Edna Marie Lutz, 81, of Oil City, fought a courageous 16-month battle against cancer and died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 16, 2022. She was born August 7, 1941, at home in Pinegrove Township, the daughter of the late Wilbert and Vera Albaugh Shepard. A lifelong...
Britaney R. Dunkle
Britaney R. Dunkle, 30, of Shippenville, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Good Samaritan Hospice Care Center in Cabot following an undiagnosed illness. She was born May 12, 1992 in Titusville to Randolph Hawkins of New Jersey and Jill Dunkle Bailey originally from Nickleville, PA.
Kimberly Sue French
Kimberly Sue French, 54, of Seneca, PA, passed away Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022 at UPMC- Hamot in Erie. Born June 17, 1968 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Donald L. (Slim) & Sandy Y. Aaron Hartsell. Kim was a graduate of West Forest High School and went...
