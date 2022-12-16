Read full article on original website
Related
Four Crypto Projects that Will Shape the Narratives for 2023
The year 2022 began as quite an optimistic one for the crypto market as prices were still ranging at all time highs. At the time, Bitcoin was hovering around $45,000 while ETH traded slightly below $4,000. But things soon took a different turn as the U.S Federal Reserve signaled a...
US-based Honeywell to pay over $160 million for bribery scandal in Brazil
Honeywell UOP has agreed to pay more than $160 million to resolve parallel bribery investigations by criminal and civil authorities in the United States and Brazil stemming from bribe payments offered to a high-ranking official at Brazil’s state-owned oil company. The U.S.-based subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc. entered into...
CFTC fines CHS Hedging $6.5 million for lack of risk-based limits
The Commodity Exchange Act and accompanying regulations require FCMs to have and actually implement adequate AML and risk management policies and procedures. These are critical components to ensure customers are protected from fraud, and the CFTC will not hesitate to take action and require significant sanctions and remediation.”. The Commodity...
Bybit Enables Merkle Tree Verification for Proof of Reserves
Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has implemented a Proof of Reserves system that allows users to verify the company’s holdings directly. Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has implemented a Proof of Reserves system that allows users to verify the company’s holdings directly. The system uses Merkle Tree to enable users to quickly verify their assets deposited in Bybit and authenticates that Bybit holds all the users’ assets 1:1.
Perspectives of a Financial Market Analyst: Interview with Neil Wilson, Chief Market Analyst, Finalto
Finalto, a fintech name that needs no introduction, is one of the fastest-growing financial services and technology groups the fintech space has seen in the last half-decade, with a solid footprint in both the B2B and B2C sectors. Witnessing resounding growth in its B2C business, the company has managed to...
Australian court finds influencer Tyson Scholz advised on ASX trading without a license
“ASIC has warned those who discuss financial products and services on social media that they could be the subject of enforcement action if they are carrying on a business of providing financial services without a license.”. Following a complaint by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Federal Court...
A year in review for FX: volatility, regulatory milestones and capital efficiency
FX markets experienced volatility and regulatory milestones this year. Paul Houston, CME Group’s Global Head of FX Products, reflects on prominent trends faced by the industry in 2022, as well as what they will be confronted by next year. “As volatility has returned to FX this year, liquidity has...
Admirals expands CFD offering with access to 300 US stocks
FX brokerage firm Admirals (formerly Admiral Markets) has expanded its service offering and trading products by incorporating new markets, namely more than 300 US stock CFDs on MetaTrader 5. As many brokers continue to transfer activity to the MT5 terminal, it is imperative to increase the base of assets and...
Fluidity’s spend-to-earn protocol to go live on Ethereum ahead of Solana, Arbitrum and Polygon
Fluidity’s goal is to replace yield farming and liquidity mining, replacing it with a sustainable utility mining model that incentivizes genuine users to explore different aspects of the protocol. Fluidity will go live on the Ethereum mainnet on December 19, with Solana, Arbitrum and Polygon to follow, the DeFi...
