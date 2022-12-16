ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul needs to play hardball over legislative pay raises

Albany lawmakers on Monday introduced a bill hiking their pay by $32,000 a year effective Jan. 1. Rather than just sign it, Gov. Kathy Hochul has a duty to the public to demand some real reform for going along: It’s not like they’re giving her anything for free. Fine, she said last week: “I believe they deserve a pay raise. They work extremely hard. It’s a year-round job,” though all three claims are suspect. More important, she didn’t endorse a specific number, let alone a 30% hike to $143,000. And the fact that the bill would (two years later) cap legislators’...
NEW JERSEY STATE
J.M. Lesinski

Hochul Signs Legislation to Establish Blue Alert System

A shot of the Idylwood Resort apartment complex in Buffalo, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed into law bill S.772A/A.6318B, which will officially establish a Blue Alert system designed to aid law enforcement in the IDing, locating, and apprehending of individuals suspected of killing or injuring police officers.
Flying Magazine

Governor’s Veto Halts ‘Stop the Chop’ Bill in New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed Senate Bill S7493A—known locally as the "Stop the Chop" bill— December 16. [Credit: Bell Helicopter]. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed a state bill that sought to ban some tourist flights in and around New York and would have opened the door for people to more easily sue helicopter operators and their employees.
NEW YORK STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hochul Signs Legislation to Replace the Term ‘Illegal Alien’

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new bill that will no longer allow documents to use 'aliens' or 'illegal aliens' to refer to people who are in this country illegally. Are the terms 'alien' and 'illegal alien' offensive to people who are living in America undocumented? Do the two terms carry a negative connotation with them? Most believe that the terms are outdated and are not politically correct.
informnny.com

New York liquor laws get an update

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to update the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law and authorize the New York State Liquor Authority to grant eligible catering facilities a license to serve liquor at weddings, banquets or other functions held at off-site locations, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

CDL driver shortage continues amid Gov. Hochul's multi-step plan

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The shortage of licensed commercial drivers (CDL) continues to impact New York. The shortage affected municipalities statewide when it came to clearing roads during last week’s snow storm. "It does impact us; I'm going to go to the busier roads that we have...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Governor signs law preventing certain words from appearing on ballots

ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed a law restricting the words “Independence” or “Independent” from ballots in the state to reduce voter confusion. For a lengthy amount of time, the Independence Party in New York had more than 400,000 members registered. Many elected officials felt that voters enrolled in the Independence Party thinking they were not enrolling in a party but rather avoiding party affiliation by declaring independence.
96.1 The Eagle

Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?

What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
NewsChannel 36

New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
ITHACA, NY
wwnytv.com

Local officials call state’s renewable energy policy unrealistic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Can you see yourself driving an electric vehicle by 2035? Making your home fully electric by 2030? The state can. It’s part of its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The state is essentially proposing to eliminate natural gas from our daily lives by...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Could Counties In New York Secede From The State?

Let's be honest not everyone agrees with each other when it comes to politics but could a county in New York state actually leave the state and join another one?. While the talk of secession hasn't been prevalent since 1800 when several Southern states voted to leave the Union, could counties in a state decide to leave the state they are associated with and join another state?
VERMONT STATE
kiowacountypress.net

New York bill would end NRA’s ability to certify gun-safety trainers

(New York News Connection) A bill before the New York State Legislature would remove the National Rifle Association's ability to certify gun-safety instructors. Under Senate Bill 9601, the state Department of Criminal Justice Services would develop a curriculum for gun-safety training. The legislation comes several months after the Supreme Court struck down the state's concealed-carry laws, which required that a person show "proper cause" to want to carry a gun.
NEW YORK STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Governor Hochul signs legislation on animals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Beginning in January, the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act will go into effect, which will no longer allow the manufacturing and sale cosmetics that have been tested on animals. “Companies test ingredients on animals. Everyone is familiar with the Draize test, which puts cosmetics in rabbits’ eyes and is painful and mutilating,” said […]
IOWA STATE

