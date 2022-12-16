Read full article on original website
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul needs to play hardball over legislative pay raises
Albany lawmakers on Monday introduced a bill hiking their pay by $32,000 a year effective Jan. 1. Rather than just sign it, Gov. Kathy Hochul has a duty to the public to demand some real reform for going along: It’s not like they’re giving her anything for free. Fine, she said last week: “I believe they deserve a pay raise. They work extremely hard. It’s a year-round job,” though all three claims are suspect. More important, she didn’t endorse a specific number, let alone a 30% hike to $143,000. And the fact that the bill would (two years later) cap legislators’...
Hochul Signs Legislation to Establish Blue Alert System
A shot of the Idylwood Resort apartment complex in Buffalo, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed into law bill S.772A/A.6318B, which will officially establish a Blue Alert system designed to aid law enforcement in the IDing, locating, and apprehending of individuals suspected of killing or injuring police officers.
New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers
The new year is just a few weeks away.
Gov. Hochul vetoes bill allowing Upstate NY counties to ban holiday hunt
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow Upstate counties to opt-out of the new “holiday hunt” season, which went into effect only last year. The New York State legislature passed the bill earlier this year. The holiday hunt allows big game hunters in the Southern...
"Significant concerns" to a widespread change in energy policy in NYS
New York State’s Climate Action Council Monday approved a scoping plan that would see drastic changes in homes and businesses all over WNY. “We expressed significant concerns about a number of issues,” said Dottie Gallagher of the Partnership.
Gas tax relief in WNY, across the state could end in the new year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Currently there are conversations happening in Albany that could affect New Yorkers in less than two weeks. As gas prices continue to fall across the U.S. and here in New York, state lawmakers have to move quickly to decide what to do with gas tax relief.
Flying Magazine
Governor’s Veto Halts ‘Stop the Chop’ Bill in New York
New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed Senate Bill S7493A—known locally as the "Stop the Chop" bill— December 16. [Credit: Bell Helicopter]. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed a state bill that sought to ban some tourist flights in and around New York and would have opened the door for people to more easily sue helicopter operators and their employees.
Hochul Signs Legislation to Replace the Term ‘Illegal Alien’
Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new bill that will no longer allow documents to use 'aliens' or 'illegal aliens' to refer to people who are in this country illegally. Are the terms 'alien' and 'illegal alien' offensive to people who are living in America undocumented? Do the two terms carry a negative connotation with them? Most believe that the terms are outdated and are not politically correct.
informnny.com
New York liquor laws get an update
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to update the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law and authorize the New York State Liquor Authority to grant eligible catering facilities a license to serve liquor at weddings, banquets or other functions held at off-site locations, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
WRGB
CDL driver shortage continues amid Gov. Hochul's multi-step plan
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The shortage of licensed commercial drivers (CDL) continues to impact New York. The shortage affected municipalities statewide when it came to clearing roads during last week’s snow storm. "It does impact us; I'm going to go to the busier roads that we have...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Governor signs law preventing certain words from appearing on ballots
ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed a law restricting the words “Independence” or “Independent” from ballots in the state to reduce voter confusion. For a lengthy amount of time, the Independence Party in New York had more than 400,000 members registered. Many elected officials felt that voters enrolled in the Independence Party thinking they were not enrolling in a party but rather avoiding party affiliation by declaring independence.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?
What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
NewsChannel 36
New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
New Yorkers get additional SNAP benefits in December
Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December
wwnytv.com
Local officials call state’s renewable energy policy unrealistic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Can you see yourself driving an electric vehicle by 2035? Making your home fully electric by 2030? The state can. It’s part of its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The state is essentially proposing to eliminate natural gas from our daily lives by...
Could Counties In New York Secede From The State?
Let's be honest not everyone agrees with each other when it comes to politics but could a county in New York state actually leave the state and join another one?. While the talk of secession hasn't been prevalent since 1800 when several Southern states voted to leave the Union, could counties in a state decide to leave the state they are associated with and join another state?
New York State Is One Step Closer To Banning Use Of Gas To Heat Your Home
New York State is moving closer to banning the use of fossil fuels to heat homes. The Climate Action Council approved the state's plans to phase out the use of oil, propane, and natural gas furnaces yesterday, Monday, December 19, 2022. In just two years, starting in 2025, all new...
kiowacountypress.net
New York bill would end NRA’s ability to certify gun-safety trainers
(New York News Connection) A bill before the New York State Legislature would remove the National Rifle Association's ability to certify gun-safety instructors. Under Senate Bill 9601, the state Department of Criminal Justice Services would develop a curriculum for gun-safety training. The legislation comes several months after the Supreme Court struck down the state's concealed-carry laws, which required that a person show "proper cause" to want to carry a gun.
Governor Hochul signs legislation on animals
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Beginning in January, the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act will go into effect, which will no longer allow the manufacturing and sale cosmetics that have been tested on animals. “Companies test ingredients on animals. Everyone is familiar with the Draize test, which puts cosmetics in rabbits’ eyes and is painful and mutilating,” said […]
