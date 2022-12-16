Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has implemented a Proof of Reserves system that allows users to verify the company’s holdings directly. Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has implemented a Proof of Reserves system that allows users to verify the company’s holdings directly. The system uses Merkle Tree to enable users to quickly verify their assets deposited in Bybit and authenticates that Bybit holds all the users’ assets 1:1.

1 DAY AGO