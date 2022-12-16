Read full article on original website
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Binance fully acquires Indonesian crypto platform Tokocrypto
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, has completed the full acquisition of Indonesian crypto platform Tokocrypto, lifting its shareholding from more than 51% earlier. Part of the deal, Tokocrypto founder and CEO Pang Xue Kai will step down to be replaced by Yudhono Rawis...
Musk argues with Tesla shareholders as EV company falls below ExxonMobil in market value: ‘Read your old Securities Analysis 101 textbook’
Tesla shareholders think Elon Musk is distracted by Twitter, while the Tesla CEO blames the Fed.
Webull launches retail brokerage in Australia
Webull Corporation has launched its retail brokerage services in Australia through licensed financial services trading firm Webull Securities (Australia) Pty. Ltd. Webull Australia allows Australian residents to trade U.S.-listed equities, ETFs, options, and fractional shares, all at low commissions through the award-winning Webull app. The Webull platform also makes available...
Admirals expands CFD offering with access to 300 US stocks
FX brokerage firm Admirals (formerly Admiral Markets) has expanded its service offering and trading products by incorporating new markets, namely more than 300 US stock CFDs on MetaTrader 5. As many brokers continue to transfer activity to the MT5 terminal, it is imperative to increase the base of assets and...
Voting for the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 Is Now Open. Support Your Favourite Brand!
Nominations now over, the excitement is at its all-time high as Forex and financial technology industry players and retail clients alike are about to cast their vote for their favoured brand competing for an UF Award MEA 2023. Setting the benchmark for excellence in the online trading and fintech sectors,...
Gate.io gets nod to launch crypto service in the US
Gate.io’s US-based arm, Gate US, has been granted a license to offer virtual asset services in the United States, according to a press release on Tuesday. Without revealing further details, Gate.io said it has secured regulatory approval to operate as a blockchain and digital asset infrastructure provider. The nod greenlights the exchange to launch its exchange platform and digital asset trading services to retail and institutional clients in several US states.
INFINOX reports surging revenues and client AuM for FY 2022
London-headquartered INFINOX has reported its final year-end results for the period ending March 31, 2022. The group had continued its momentum heading into year’s end, reporting a strong year-over-year jump in key measures, which included revenues, profits, and client growth. For the twelve months through March, INFINOX reported its...
HKEX brings Mainland China’s markets to New York with new office
“We look forward to deepening our relationships with investors, companies and risk managers across the region, connecting capital with opportunities and East with West. I am confident the office will play a vital role as we continue to build the vibrancy and attractiveness of our markets and our unique China Connect programmes.”
Four Crypto Projects that Will Shape the Narratives for 2023
The year 2022 began as quite an optimistic one for the crypto market as prices were still ranging at all time highs. At the time, Bitcoin was hovering around $45,000 while ETH traded slightly below $4,000. But things soon took a different turn as the U.S Federal Reserve signaled a...
Bybit Enables Merkle Tree Verification for Proof of Reserves
Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has implemented a Proof of Reserves system that allows users to verify the company’s holdings directly. Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has implemented a Proof of Reserves system that allows users to verify the company’s holdings directly. The system uses Merkle Tree to enable users to quickly verify their assets deposited in Bybit and authenticates that Bybit holds all the users’ assets 1:1.
Fluidity’s spend-to-earn protocol to go live on Ethereum ahead of Solana, Arbitrum and Polygon
Fluidity’s goal is to replace yield farming and liquidity mining, replacing it with a sustainable utility mining model that incentivizes genuine users to explore different aspects of the protocol. Fluidity will go live on the Ethereum mainnet on December 19, with Solana, Arbitrum and Polygon to follow, the DeFi...
LiquidityFinder revamps platform with ‘social network’ features
Setting the stage for expansion of its comparison service, LiquidityFinder.com has rolled out a new community-based platform with ‘social network’ features. The new franchise portal has plenty to offer, providing users with a central destination for all their liquidity demands. LiquidityFinder, which is designed to make life easier...
Tezos activates Lima Upgrade to address throughput, validators, and bugs
Tezos has activated the 12th upgrade to the protocol, “Lima,” to increase throughput, introduce a highly-requested feature for validators, and reduce the risk of bugs in smart contracts. One of the original Proof of Stake blockchains, Tezos is known as a “self-amending blockchain” for its ability to upgrade...
CoinShares switches stock listing to Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market
European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares has successfully changed the trading venue for the company’s shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market. CoinShares said the move provides investors with new ways to gain exposure to the digital asset class. The approval was conditional upon...
Perspectives of a Financial Market Analyst: Interview with Neil Wilson, Chief Market Analyst, Finalto
Finalto, a fintech name that needs no introduction, is one of the fastest-growing financial services and technology groups the fintech space has seen in the last half-decade, with a solid footprint in both the B2B and B2C sectors. Witnessing resounding growth in its B2C business, the company has managed to...
US-based Honeywell to pay over $160 million for bribery scandal in Brazil
Honeywell UOP has agreed to pay more than $160 million to resolve parallel bribery investigations by criminal and civil authorities in the United States and Brazil stemming from bribe payments offered to a high-ranking official at Brazil’s state-owned oil company. The U.S.-based subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc. entered into...
Risk Assessment: Liquidity and Collateral in 2022 and beyond
After a year dominated by interest rates and market volatility, Joe Midmore, COO of margin analytics firm, OpenGamma, reflects on 2022 as the year liquidity risk management mattered, and looks ahead to collateral squeeze confronting markets in 2023. Geopolitical events have caused persistent market volatility this year, as Midmore explains...
Australian court finds influencer Tyson Scholz advised on ASX trading without a license
“ASIC has warned those who discuss financial products and services on social media that they could be the subject of enforcement action if they are carrying on a business of providing financial services without a license.”. Following a complaint by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Federal Court...
ASX names Daniel Moran as Chief Compliance Officer
The appointment of Daniel Moran as Chief Compliance Officer possibly ends this year’s C-level executive reshuffle that included a new CEO and CFO. The Australian Securities Exchange, ASX Limited, has announced that Daniel Moran has been confirmed in the role of Chief Compliance Officer of the company, having resigned as a Company Secretary of ASX effective 1 January 2023.
