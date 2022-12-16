ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
SYRACUSE, NY
2 On Your Side

Wegmans investing millions in Perry's Ice Cream expansion project

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans Food Markets has doubled down on its longstanding partnership with Perry’s Ice Cream to the tune of $3 million. The grocery retailer is investing $3 million into the Akron-based ice cream maker’s planned $18 million expansion project. Perry’s will add 20,000 square feet to its 120,000-square-foot facility to produce ice cream bars on a stick, a “fast-growing segment” of the industry right now.
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

Local officials call state’s renewable energy policy unrealistic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Can you see yourself driving an electric vehicle by 2035? Making your home fully electric by 2030? The state can. It’s part of its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The state is essentially proposing to eliminate natural gas from our daily lives by...
WIBX 950

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: What’s next for the Spirit of Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a piece of history floating on the Genesee River. Once, the Spirit of Rochester was the place to be, a busy tourist attraction with room for more than 500 people onboard. Now, the boat has transformed from a popular lunch and dinner cruise to an empty vessel. The Spirit of Rochester is a ghost of a bygone era but it’s still raising some questions.
ROCHESTER, NY
cortlandvoice.com

State shuts down Stone Lounge (Video Included)

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) voted for a penalty of cancellation of the Stone Lounge’s liquor license at a board meeting last Wednesday, according to an email from a SLA public information representative. Camron Fuller, owner and operator of the Stone Lounge and Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland,...
CORTLAND, NY
wrfalp.com

Late Season Deer Hunting Still Available in New York State

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the Holiday Deer Hunt allows families to hunt together when students are on break from school and many adults have time off from work. The regular firearms season in the Southern Zone includes a late bow and muzzleloader season...

