Building connected to downtown St. Paul skyway system temporarily closed after double homicide
For the Pioneer Press, Mara Gottfried writes, “A building that connects a St. Paul downtown light-rail station to the skyway, which was the scene of a double homicide a week ago, will temporarily close, officials announced at a community meeting Monday. During the closure of the tower at Central Station, the plan is to ‘really work on and address the public safety challenges, and help install and work on critical safety infrastructure,’ according to Brooke Blakey, director of St. Paul’s Office of Neighborhood Safety.”
3M says it will stop making and using ‘forever chemicals’ by 2025
The Strib’s Mike Hughlett, Brooks Johnson and Chloe Johnson report that 3M has announced it will end its manufacture and use of so-called “forever chemicals” by 2025. “Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, used for their nonstick and water-resistant properties, are a key part of many products but do not break down in the environment, which has led to numerous contamination issues.”
Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota
Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
Opportunities to achieve historic clean energy progress abound in 2023 Legislative Session
The opportunities to transform Minnesota’s clean energy economy this upcoming legislative session are vast. The signals of change started turning with the historic passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) preceded by the CHIPS and Science Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). This suite of federal investment provides important resources while also serving as a seismic market catalyst to turbocharge the development and deployment of clean energy technologies. With a projected $17.6 billion surplus combined with vetted policy proposals that have received bipartisan support from prior years – we can catapult our state back to its status as the clean energy leader in the Midwest and the country.
Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota
While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
2023 won’t be a quiet year at MinnPost
That’s a long way of explaining that in addition to bringing you excellent and insightful coverage on the state Legislature and the Minnesota delegation in D.C. in 2023, we have big plans in store to keep you informed about what’s going on in local government. And we’ve hired Kyle Stokes, a Minnesotan who is returning to the homeland from L.A., as our new local government reporter.
Vikings reward woman who gave her shoes to homeless man in Brooklyn Center
At KARE-TV Samie Solina says, “A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, ‘I didn’t care about the shoes, I cared about him’. … On Saturday, she not only received seats to what turned out to be a legendary Minnesota Vikings game, but the team surprised her with autographed — and worn — Justin Jefferson cleats.”
Minnesota Missing and Murdered African American Women Task Force Releases Findings
From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - December 15, 2022. African American women and girls in Minnesota are almost three times as likely to be murdered as their white peers. While comprising only 7 percent of the state population, 40 percent of domestic violence victims in Minnesota were Black women.
Minnesota Anglers Reminded To License Non-Portable Ice Shelters; Here’s The Criteria
The Northland is about hit a cold snap where overnight temperatures are expected to dip well below zero. That means ice fishing season is on the minds of anglers across the area. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure all ice fishing shelters...
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons
The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
Heartbreaking News Posted By Popular Zoo in Minnesota
Fans of one of Minnesota's favorite zoos were hit with some sad news on Monday. One of the beloved animals at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for over 40 years has passed away. Popular Animal at Como Park Zoo in Minnesota for 40+ Years Has Passed Away. My family has...
Minnesota opioid treatment clinics operating over capacity
Michelle Wiley at MPR News is reporting several of the state’s 16 opioid treatment clinics say they’ve struggled this year to hire and retain licensed drug counselors, but that staff burnout is high and experienced people are leaving for jobs with less pressure and paperwork. Jay Kolls at...
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities
Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
DNA helps identify cold case murder victim found in Minnesota
ST PAUL, Minn — Researchers used DNA to identify a murder victim whose remains were found over four decades ago in Rock County, Minnesota. Louis Anthony Gattaino, of Omaha, Nebraska had been missing since October 1971, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) news release. Gattaino was...
A drastically different life: Minneapolis woman shares her continued COVID struggle
More than 3500 Americans have died from long COVID, according to a new report from the CDC. But long COVID doesn’t have to kill you to completely derail your life. Ten to 15 percent of Americans — that’s millions of people — are living with long COVID, defined by the CDC as symptoms lasting weeks or months after infection.
Governor Walz Announces $4.6 Million for Business Expansion Across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development • December 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. The total award is more than $4.6 million and is expected to create 276 jobs over the next three years.
What to know to avoid getting fined for not shoveling your sidewalks
Are you tired of shoveling, snow blowing or sweeping snow from your sidewalks? That’s understandable. Many parts of the state have already been hit with several “shovelable” snow falls so far this season. And some of us will get a lot more snow in the coming days.
