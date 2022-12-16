ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

College Football Bowl Games on TV Today (Friday, Dec. 16)

By Mark Ross
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470Gwg_0jkmSYiG00

Here's a quick look at the college football bowl games on today, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.

The college football bowl season kicks off with two games on Friday, Dec. 16. The 41-game slate leading up to the Jan. 9 College Football Playoff National Championship gets started in the Bahamas, followed by one of the most underrated matchups of the entire lineup.

So if you're wondering " What college football bowl games are on today? " know this: There are two involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Friday, Dec. 16.

Note: Games are ordered by start time and all times are ET. The r ankings listed are from the final College Football Playoff rankings.

College Football Bowl Games on TV Today

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB (Nassau, Bahamas) , 11:30 a.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools as both look to finish the 2022 campaign with a winning record. The matchup to watch is Miami's stout run defense against UAB's prolific running game, although the Blazers won't have leading rusher DeWayne McBride (1,713 rushing yards).

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl: No. 25 UTSA vs. No. 24 Troy (Orlando, Fla.), 3 p.m. on ESPN/live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

This should be a sneaky-good contest as it's the only bowl game that will pit conference champions against one another. UTSA claimed its second straight Conference USA crown while Troy won the Sun Belt. Both teams are 11-2 and it'll be a strength (Roadrunners' offense) vs. strength (Trojans' defense) matchup.

How to Watch College Football This Season
fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Networks, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

