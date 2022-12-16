ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Policy, climate, war make 2022 'pivot year' for clean energy

BENGALURU, India (AP) — For renewable energy companies in India, it's a good time to be in business. One of India’s largest renewable energy firms, Renew Power, will be among the corporations big and small hoping for a piece of a $2.6 billion government scheme that encourages the domestic manufacturing of components required to produce solar energy. It's the biggest such incentive in India's history.

