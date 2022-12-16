ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Unsure If There Will Be A 'Wednesday' Season 2

The new Addams Family series Wednesday is doing very well on Netflix. Not only did it break the streaming record previously held by the show Stranger Things, but it has already been nominated for two Golden Globes. The series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams with Catherine Zeta-Jones as her mother Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez.

Catherine was recently asked if there will be another season after such a warm reception of the Tim Burton series. She admitted, “We have no idea.” Although, it would be hard for Netflix not to renew the show that has had so many good reviews.

Catherine Zeta-Jones said she isn’t sure if ‘Wednesday’ will be renewed for another season

WEDNESDAY, Catherine Zeta-Jones, ‘You Reap What You Woe’, (Season 1, ep. 105, aired Nov. 23, 2022). photo: Vlad Cioplea / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

For fans of Catherine, you can catch her in another new show on Disney+. She plays the villain in the new series National Treasure: Edge of History. At the time of posting, the first two episodes are now streaming. The series, inspired by the movies, follows a cryptologist after she receives a clue to finding a centuries-old treasure that may be connected with her late father. Catherine said that it was fun to play more of a bad guy in the new show.

WEDNESDAY, from left: Luis Guzman, Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, ‘Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe’, (Season 1, ep. 101, aired Nov. 23, 2022). photo: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

She said, “When Jerry Bruckheimer called, I was thinking, ‘What am I gonna play in it? And then they told me that I will be playing this badass antiques dealer, black market trader who is looking for this treasure and is in a cat and mouse game with the leading lady. I was like, ‘Yo, stop, this sounds like fun.'”

Did you enjoy watching Catherine in Wednesday or the new National Treasure series?

