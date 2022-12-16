Read full article on original website
Related
11 best reclining sofas
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Real seating satisfaction is finding the right combination of support and cushioned comfort. Reclining chairs are great, but only seat one person. Sofas are great for seating two or more, and when it comes to watching movies and television with family and friends, reclining sofas really shine. Sofas with built-in recliners add an extra level of comfort to relaxed seating, so you can kick back and watch a show, read a book or simply fall asleep in one.
Target, Walmart & Home Depot go to war against theft – it could affect thousands of side hustlers & change store prices
SEVERAL retailers are reportedly going to “war” against theft and it could affect thousands of side hustlers and change store prices. Retail crime went up by 26 percent last year, threatening several businesses such as Target, Walmart, and Walgreens. Target is expected to lose $600million in profits due...
10 best tech gifts for artists
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for an artist this year, you may be wondering what to get them. They likely already have the basics, like paint, pencils, sketchbooks and other art supplies, but may not have the latest art technology, such as tablets. Believe it or not, there have been numerous technological advancements for artists over the years, many of which can help the artist in your life take their craft to the next level. When buying tech gifts for an artist, taking the time to consider potential applications for gifts and knowing which are the most popular among artists is an excellent way to begin your search.
12 best tech gifts for nature lovers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Is there someone in your life who likes keeping tabs on all the newest high-tech gadgets, yet also loves spending time camping and hiking in the great outdoors? Luckily there are a number of gift options for the tech-loving nature enthusiast. Tech devices can not only make an outdoor adventure or camping trip more fun and comfortable, but in some cases can also provide life-saving assistance. From a convenient hiking GPS to a solar lantern to a trail camera, these top outdoor gifts are suitable for a variety of budgets.
How to ensure you get the best deals while holiday shopping
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, you might be wondering whether you can still find good deals on popular products. You can if you;re willing to do a little research and even some negotiating. With the holidays in...
Hidden gems of Amazon that will solve your holiday shopping
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We all have one or two people on our holiday shopping list who are seemingly impossible to buy gifts for. Whether you’re looking for the perfect something to get that aunt or uncle you don’t know too well, you’re stumped...
Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, check out these gifts. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are available at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for a cookware set for a serious chef, an air fryer for someone who likes to simplify meal time or a sous vide cooker for the culinarian who has it all, we’ve found gifts for the cooking enthusiasts on your list.
Holiday Travel Gift Essentials
If you’re traveling for the holidays, don’t forget to pack the essentials. Lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle is here with her list of suggestions.
Best 4K TV under $500
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. 4K TVs are not only mainstream now, but many can be considered budget-friendly too. They offer significantly better image quality than standard HD models, and most feature smart functionality, so you’ll never run out of content. Those who can...
Best blow-up Santa Claus
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Inflatable lawn decor has become a hit in recent years. This has been particularly true around Christmastime when homeowners tend to go all-out with decorations. Giant blow-up Santa Clauses are an absolute favorite around the holidays. These giant polyester Santas use a fan to inflate and maintain airflow for hours at a time. They also include light to add ambiance and so passersby can enjoy the decor at night.
Holiday gnomes are gaining in popularity this holiday season, here’s how you can join the craze
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Who could have “gnome” that friendly bearded characters in cute hats would be dominating this year’s holiday decor?. Holiday gnomes are popping up everywhere this season, from cozy bedding to festive entertaining essentials. They’ve even become one...
12 best BTS Funko Pop toys
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While they were first a way to show one’s fandom for comic book characters, Funko Pop Vinyl toys have exploded in popularity, depicting not just fictional characters but real-life icons as well. Musical acts are featured as part of...
Best gold Christmas decor
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Red and green are not the only colors that show off a festive holiday spirit. Metallic shades of silver and gold are popular decoration options for those who want a more glamorous Christmas scheme. A trendy decorated home sets the mood for the holidays, and what better way to show off your holiday spirit than with a chic display of gold Christmas décor?
Recall issued for frozen chicken entrees sold at Walmart in 29 states
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A recall has been issued for InnovAsian frozen chicken entrees sold at Walmart due to a mislabeling issue. InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, Inc. is recalling frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds because it may contain shrimp that was not listed on the product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Bubbles from Budget to Balling: Sparkling Wines at all Price Points
Delicious bubbly wines come at all price points so you can celebrate no matter your budget. Wine and spirits expert Regine T. Rousseau joins us now with her annual list of bubbles from budget to balling. Instagram: @shallwewine. Twitter: @shallwewinechi. Facebook: Shall We Wine.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0