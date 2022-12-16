LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Harrison Kiwanis Club recently told the Journal & Courier of plans to return to meeting weekly.

After finding a location and weathering COVID pandemic restrictions, the club will return to weekly Monday meetings – 7 a.m. at The Downtowner restaurant in Market Square starting Jan. 9, 2023.

The mission of Kiwanis, a global organization of volunteers, is "improving the world one child and one community at a time."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Harrison Kiwanis Club's weekly meetings return in New Year