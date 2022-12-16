ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

spmetrowire.com

MSTC recognized for outstanding adult education, family literacy services

Mid-State Technical College is achieving outstanding results with its Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (AEFLA) services, putting it in the top quartile of all Wisconsin AEFLA-funded providers in the state for the third consecutive year. Its achievements were recently highlighted at the state level by the Wisconsin Technical College...
Madison365

Wisconsin’s 52 Most Influential Black Leaders, Part 2

This is the second of a five-part series. Part One is here. is director of Wisconsin Equity and Inclusion Laboratory. The lab’s mission is to design, conduct, and disseminate research that informs policymakers, practitioners, and concerned citizens on how to best promote equitable and inclusive environments in education. His current research falls into two strands: understanding team-based research experiences, and exploring the experiences of underrepresented graduate students of color in engineering. Through his work, Dr. Burt seeks to provide new ways to understand science participation and the experiences that might attract students to or turn them away from science pathways. Dr. Burt received the National Academy of Education/Spencer Postdoctoral Fellowship and National Science Foundation’s Early CAREER Award. He earned his PhD in 2014 at the University of Michigan.
spashmirror.com

The Wisconsin School System: Changes Required

Feeling lost and unsure about what you want to be when you grow up? Look no further; as K-12 education in Wisconsin is what you need to be successful! Or is it? Students including myself are starting to question strategies that the Wisconsin School System presents in order to make a child/teen successful later in life. I argue that the problems with the Wisconsin School System are: The grading system, the curriculum, and the credit graduation requirements.
wisfarmer.com

Memories of Christmas in rural Wisconsin

The Holiday season harkens memories of days gone by ‒ to most of us at least. Oh, young children and teenagers don’t spend much time on the past ‒ they haven’t any, yet ‒ but, give them time. The “olden days” make for especially fond memories to one particular class of people ‒ former farm kids who attended one-room rural schools.
spmetrowire.com

FEDDICK-GOODWIN LAW OFFICE, S.C. -VS- XAO VUE

FEDDICK-GOODWIN LAW OFFICE, S.C. You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following small claims court:. Wood County Courthouse. Telephone Number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin

The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin child dies from the flu

Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:

(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin closings, cancellations, delays

MILWAUKEE - When the weather in southeast Wisconsin turns nasty, it is often necessary for schools, churches and businesses to shut down, cancel activities or delay opening. Below is a current list of all the closings, cancellations, and delays seen in southeast Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com

Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday

WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s Doing the Left Thing tour

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers launched his liberal wish list road trip last week, his biennial listening session he’s calling the “Doing the Right Thing” tour. Evers, of course, will be doing the “left thing” when he moves into his second term in a couple of weeks and begins writing his next two-year budget proposal. Why change now? He’s governed from the hard left for four years. Besides, his second term comes thanks in large part to the rabid, radical left in Madison, which turned out their mail in-ballots in Dane County and at the University of Wisconsin in incredible numbers. (UW-Madison issued over 7,000 student voter ID cards between Sept. 1 and Election Day, over half of which were printed on Election Day, according to data from BadgersVote.)
wiproud.com

Raw meat sandwiches? DHS warns of dangerous Wisconsin holiday tradition

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reminding people about the dangers of eating a Wisconsin family holiday tradition, raw meat sandwiches. Ray meat on rye, a polarizing holiday delicacy in Wisconsin and the Midwest is sometimes referred to as ‘Tiger Meat’ or ‘Cannibal Sandwiches.’
WausauPilot

Report argues for criminal charges against Wisconsin’s fraudulent electors

A report published last week by online democracy protection outlet Just Security makes the case that the 10 Wisconsin Republicans who cast false Electoral College votes for former President Donald Trump in 2020 can and should be charged with felonies. The report argues that the false electors possibly violated a number of state laws and in doing so committed crimes that carry penalties of up to 15 years imprisonment.
Wisconsin Examiner

As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift

When 2023 arrives at the Wisconsin Capitol, one of these will be not like the others. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, all Democrats, each survived the November 8 election to serve another term. The state treasurer’s office, however, will be occupied by a newly elected Republican: […] The post As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
