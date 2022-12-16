ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news

After a disappointing start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were finally starting to build a little bit of momentum in recent weeks, especially on offense. But unfortunately for Los Angeles, the team is getting hit with a massive setback with an injury to star Anthony Davis. As NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Read more... The post NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs

Kemba Walker can still ball, folks. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17. Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NBA world laughs at Draymond Green’s pass to no one

A big part of Draymond Green’s value to the Golden State Warriors is in his ability to distribute the ball to scorers. However, one pass that he made on Sunday had everyone wondering what in the world he was thinking. During the third quarter of Golden State’s game against the Toronto Raptors, the “new media” Read more... The post NBA world laughs at Draymond Green’s pass to no one appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter

Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...

