Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Popculture
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
18 Extremely Random Movie Quotes That Are By No Means Famous, But People Still Use Them In Everyday Conversation
"My whole family can’t say 'I don’t know' about something without at least one person tacking on a 'Margo!' at the end."
Black America Web
Instagram Launches 2022 Recap Featuring DJ Khaled, Bad Bunny, Priah Ferguson & Badshah
Today, Instagram is launching its 2022 Recap – a series of Reels templates to look back on your year, narrated by Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Stranger Things’ Priah Ferguson and rapper Badshah. People around the world can choose their preferred voiceover (the templates are available in English, Spanish...
Black America Web
‘A Different World’ Cast Reunites On A Rare ‘Red Table Talk’ Special After 35 Years
After 35 years, a rare “Red Table Talk” event brought the cast of “A Different World” together for the first time ever. The interview reveals exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and hilarious and heartfelt moments. They were all able to relive a few of their favorite episodes. Read more about their reunion and check out the full episode below.
Black America Web
Tia Mowry Shows Off Her New Braids On Instagram
No matter the season, a good protective hairstyle is always in style and Tia Mowry can definitely agree! The beauty took to Instagram earlier this weekend to show off her new ‘do, sharing an IG Reel of herself getting her new protective hairstyle just in time for the holiday.
Black America Web
Garcelle Beauvais Gives Us Glam In Her Recent IG Post
Garcelle Beauvais recently stepped out in a look over the weekend that was everything!. For her fashionable ensemble, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality television star rocked the all-emerald look to perfection which definitely gave us a pop of color in these gloomy winter days. The look featured a long, sparkling gown with a shawl that she wore draped around her shoulder. She paired the look with gold jewelry and wore her hair in a long pony tail with fluffy bangs as she posed for her Instagram photo set.
Black America Web
Young Dolph “Smoke My Weed,” Peewee Longway “My Type” & More | Daily Visuals
This past Friday (December 16), the estate of Young Dolph released his first posthumous album in Paper Route Frank and though the man isn’t here to promote his latest album his family is using CGI to create visualizers to keep his legacy going. The latest visualizer comes for the...
