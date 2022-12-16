Read full article on original website
Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates on resilient sportswear demand
(Reuters) – Nike Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by persistent demand for its athletic apparel and sneakers in North America and Europe. The world’s largest sportswear maker said revenue rose to $13.32 billion for the second quarter from $11.36 billion a year earlier....
UK’s ADVFN extends closing date of open offer, AGM amid postal strikes
(Reuters) – Global stocks and crypto information website ADVFN Plc said on Tuesday it extended the closing date of an open offer and postponed its annual general meeting (AGM) amid ongoing strikes in the UK, including by postal firms. British workers across various key sectors including transportation, health and...
UK public borrowing hits record 22 billion pounds in November
LONDON (Reuters) -British public borrowing rose to its highest for any November since records began, at 22.017 billion pounds ($26.77 billion), reflecting higher costs for energy subsidies, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast public sector net borrowing, excluding state banks,...
Boeing commercial airplane unit names new supply chain, sales execs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing Commercial Airplanes told employees on Tuesday it was tapping its sales chief to oversee supply chain issues as part of a number of executive moves. Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said in an email to employees seen by Reuters that Ihssane Mounir, senior vice...
Morning Bid: Sayonara, cheap money
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. And so the last dove prepares to fly the coop, and the end of an era of super-cheap liquidity comes into view. The Bank of Japan has loosened its yield-curve control, the 10-year yield has surged...
UK factory output and export orders sag in December: CBI
LONDON (Reuters) – British factories’ output and export orders slid this month, according to a survey on Monday that underlined the troubles faced by the manufacturing sector, including high inflation and a weak global economy. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said its gauge of manufacturing output during...
