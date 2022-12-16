Read full article on original website
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Pitt_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
The best and worst of Syracuse basketball were on display in loss to Pitt (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The best and worst of the Syracuse University men’s basketball team was on full display Tuesday night in a 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh before 15,417 fans that included Buffalo Bills stars Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis at the JMA Wireless Dome. The best?
Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse basketball predictions + New FanDuel promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers tonight in what should be a great ACC matchup. If you’re looking for the best place to take advantage of the game, you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to claim their incredible new customer offer. All new members can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $2,500 and you won’t even need a FanDuel bonus code.
Syracuse stages a huge 2nd half rally but loses to Pittsburgh 84-82 (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ESPNU. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Pittsburgh to see the latest updates.
Pinstripe Bowl tickets: Cheapest seats for Syracuse football vs. Minnesota at Yankee Stadium
The 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl takes place Thursday, December 29 (12/29/2022) as the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers clash at Yankee Stadium in New York City. It’s not a bad commute for Syracuse fans, and the good news is there’s still plenty of tickets available for the...
Reliving 2003: With a 58-point half, Syracuse routs Georgia Tech and puts the nation on notice
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. RED HOT ORANGE.
Early National Signing Day: Live updates as Syracuse football signs 2023 recruiting class
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will sign its first set of recruits in the 2023 class Wednesday as part of Early National Signing Day. Dino Babers is scheduled to meet with media members at 2 p.m. to discuss the new players and other topics surrounding his program. It’s the first time he will have spoken since the departures of Tony White and Robert Anae and hirings of his new offensive and defensive coordinators.
Syracuse basketball nearly retrieves 20-point 2nd-half deficit, but Pitt hangs on, 84-82
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange looked flat for almost 35 minutes, but almost stunned Pittsburgh with a furious rally in the game’s final five minutes before falling 84-82 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The Orange trailed 73-54 with 9 minutes left in the game...
Colgate players flock to Dome to support Nelly Cummings, who torched Syracuse for 22 in Pitt win
Syracuse, N.Y. – Nelly Cummings did not need to remind his former teammates about Dec. 20. Colgate players knew that was the day Cummings would be back in Central New York. Only this time, the former Raider point guard would be wearing a Pittsburgh uniform.
Pittsburgh invades the JMA Dome. No, you won’t see Dior Johnson (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange returns to ACC play for the remainder of the season as it hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless. Both teams enter the game playing well. Syracuse (8-4 overall, 1-0 ACC) has won its last five games. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is also 8-4 on the year and 1-0 in the league.
Jim Boeheim frustrated by lack of effort in Syracuse’s loss to Pittsburgh: ‘I’ve tried everything’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim has been the coach at Syracuse since 1976, but he’s never been as frustrated with his team’s lack of effort than he has been through 13 games this season. In the aftermath of an 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless...
Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse flurry, beats Orange in Dome (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Late night at the J. OK, so I’m making up a nickname for the JMA Wireless Dome. Blame the 9 p.m. start.
There was a sluggish start, but Syracuse women’s basketball blows by Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball concluded its four-game homestand with a 87-64 victory against Albany in front of the largest home crowd of the season (7,311) for School Day.
Flu clobbering CNY harder than rest of state; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 21)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 23. Alerts issued for “once in a generation” winter storm. SHOUT! Syracuse superfan Adam Weitsman brought several Buffalo Bills players to Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pitt basketball game in the JMA Dome, including quarterback Josh Allen and wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King. (Scott Schild photo)
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 67-58 victory against Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Dariauna...
Ex-Syracuse wide receiver Anthony Queeley will transfer to Georgia Southern
Syracuse, N.Y. — One of Syracuse football’s nine players to depart the program so far has found a new home. Wide receiver Anthony Queeley committed to Georgia Southern on Sunday. He announced he would enter the transfer portal Nov. 22 prior to SU’s final game of the season.
Speed dating in transfer portal led former Colgate guard Nelly Cummings back home to Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― When Nelly Cummings entered the NCAA’s transfer portal last spring, his phone started buzzing and seemingly never stopped. “It was driving me crazy,’’ said Cummings, the former Colgate University guard. “I couldn’t remember who I’d talked to during the day. I started shutting my phone off and giving myself an hour at the end of the day just to process everything.’’
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
Matthew Bergeron is the 4th Syracuse player to officially declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Syracuse, N.Y. — A fourth Syracuse football player has officially declared his time with the Orange is over. Left tackle Matthew Bergeron announced Tuesday via Twitter that he is officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. He did not explicitly state whether he the announcement doubles as an opt-out for the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29.
