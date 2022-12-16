Bills fans took home-field advantage to another level on Saturday night during Buffalo’s 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins. Outside of the snow that mother nature dumped on Buffalo, snowballs plummeted down from the stands at Highmark Stadium each time the Dolphins entered the red zone. Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel, wasn’t pleased with the environment, expressing concern for people’s safety as chunks of ice were being hurled as well. “I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads,” McDaniel said, per Pro Football Talk. “I think that’s what [the officials] were concerned with as well....

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO