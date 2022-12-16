Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win
Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
NFL World Wants Patriots Coach Fired On Sunday
New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired. "Can they please...
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
NFL fans are floored and blamed Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after the Vikings stun in largest comeback win in league history
Ryan was also on the wrong end of the largest Super Bowl comeback in history when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in 2017.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel speaks out after Bills fans hurled ice balls
Bills fans took home-field advantage to another level on Saturday night during Buffalo’s 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins. Outside of the snow that mother nature dumped on Buffalo, snowballs plummeted down from the stands at Highmark Stadium each time the Dolphins entered the red zone. Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel, wasn’t pleased with the environment, expressing concern for people’s safety as chunks of ice were being hurled as well. “I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads,” McDaniel said, per Pro Football Talk. “I think that’s what [the officials] were concerned with as well....
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
Why the Bills were against fans throwing snowballs vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills faithful pulled some headlines in Week 15. The Bills (11-3) took a dramatic 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins (8-6) on Saturday. Due to heavy snowfall prior to kickoff, seats in Highmark Stadium were filled up with the fluffy stuff–And it was put to use. During...
Bills QB Josh Allen to Dolphins fans: 'Go home!'
It was a hard-fought comeback battle for the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen against the Dolphins on Saturday. The Bills (11-3) defeated the Dolphins (8-6) by a score of 32-29. Trailing late, Allen helped his team rip off 11-straight points for the victory. After, as he usually does, Allen had...
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Josh Allen does not want a Dome in Buffalo, and thinks the people that want one are soft
Josh Allen is a funny guy and he loves the City of Buffalo. He told Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network that he loves the snow and does not want to play in a Dome. A matter of fact, Josh Allen thinks playing is a Dome is a soft take.
YouTube TV is favorite to land NFL’s ‘Sunday Ticket’ as DirecTV contract ends
YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market games, but the sides have not finalized a deal, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday evening. A deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the...
Weather outside looks frightful for Bills vs. Bears weekend
The Buffalo Bills are used to playing in the elements this time of year, but the team’s Christmas Eve matchup on the road against the Chicago Bears has the potential to be among the coldest games that the team has ever played in. Initial reports are calling for blizzard-like...
Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse basketball predictions + New FanDuel promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers tonight in what should be a great ACC matchup. If you’re looking for the best place to take advantage of the game, you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to claim their incredible new customer offer. All new members can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $2,500 and you won’t even need a FanDuel bonus code.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Get $100 free + NBA League Pass on launch day
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. To celebrate the upcoming launch of sports betting in Ohio, FanDuel Sportsbook is currently offering a unique promo for all new customers who sign up for a new account using this link. The best part about this sign-up bonus is that you don’t need a FanDuel Ohio promo code.
Syracuse basketball vs. Pittsburgh tickets: Cheapest seats for Tuesday’s ACC showdown
Syracuse basketball hosts Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, December 20 (12/20/2022), and fans will want to show up to cheer on the Orange as they kick off the conference portion of the season. Syracuse is on a five game win streak, and against a crucial ACC opponent,...
Islanders vs. Avalanche NHL predictions, odds & betting picks for 12/19
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Islanders bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night with an impressive win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday evening. That was their third straight road game, and their trip continues in Colorado against the Avalanche tonight. The defending Stanley Cup champions have been dealing with injuries, leading to their mediocre 4-5-1 record in their last 10 games.
Jaguars vs. Jets predictions, picks and odds for Thursday Night Football
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Thursday Night Football is high stakes this week as the Jaguars battle the Jets with both teams desperately looking to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Jaguars are one win behind the Titans in the race to win the AFC South, while the Jets are a win back from the Dolphins and Chargers and they fight to secure a wild-card spot.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 3