Miami, FL

Taste of the Town: Sushi Bar

By Lisa Petrillo
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvcUO_0jkmQqTe00

Taste Of The Town: Sushi Bar serves up fun, playful menu 03:03

MIAMI -- You can expect the unexpected beyond the unmarked door at The Esme Hotel on Miami Beach at Sushi Bar.

It's an omakase with speakeasy style that has an intimate counter of 12 seats where guests can watch and learn as three chefs prepare a detailed, yet playful menu unfold of the freshest fish sourced from the best markets in the world.

At the helm is Chef Amberly Ouimette, one of the country's only female omakase chefs who helped launch the first highly successful Sushi Bar in Austin, Texas two years ago.

She says Miami had to be next.

"You come to Miami for the big, fun and unique experiences," she said. "And I think we're bringing something special to the sushi world here."

Sushi Bar features 17 courses priced at $175 per person which includes an opening cocktail.

That's 17 delicious bites of intricately prepared nigiri pieces each with a detailed list of sauces, spices, and fermentations.

You won't find soy sauce or chopsticks here.

"No chopsticks," Ouimette said. "Everything is made to be finger food so you eat with your hands. It makes it a little more interactive and you no fear of dropping the bites."

Each course is completely different than the next, the chef said.

You'll taste the complexities in the layers of every bite.

"Since we have 17 courses, any of them being similar doesn't make it unique of an experience," Ouimette said. "So, we're going through a lot of flavors. You're going through almost a roller coaster of all the flavors throughout the menu here."

During a visit to the restaurant, CBS 4 experienced a shortened version of the roller coaster ride of flavors with Akami, or blue fin tuna, from Baha, California.

It has house made nikiri soy and dehydrated red miso. It is topped with Everything Bagel Spice.

"The fish is just beyond delicious," CBS 4 reporter Lisa Petrillo said. "There's a salt, there's a savory, there's a sweet.".

"That's from the nikiri," Ouimette said. "You want everything. All the portions of your tongue to hit it all from that bite because it's a singular bite. You're not going in for a second bite, so you want all of those flavors right away."

The Apple Wood Smoked Spanish Mackerel with candied skin, blueberry fermentation, and fresh wasabi was the next dish.

Then an exclusive Made for Miami Bite, which has a golden amber jack with guava and passion fruit, compressed pineapple, shishito truffle sauce, and fresh mint to finish.

"I taste the sweet," Petrillo said. "It's like a dessert sushi bite."

"We even spray a little cinnamon to get that wafting cinnamon smell, like a tiki vibe, when you're eating that bite," Ouimette said.

Finally, the finest beef from Japan, Wagyu, with a brown butter miso sauce with dill and sesame seeds. On the day CBS 4 visited, the chef topped it with the finest caviar as an "add on."

"So cheesy, beefy, and buttery," said Chef.

Twist my arm, said Petrillo. "It's just fatty and delicious.

" It's luxury," Ouimette said. "It's naughty."

The naughty and high-end dinner is open seven days a week for three seatings at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 9:45 p.m.

For more info: www.SushiBarHospitality.com

Related
HOLAUSA

The best of 2022: Top 10 Miami restaurants you need to try

Are you ready to explore Miami? This beautiful city is known for having an incredible variety of restaurants, with different flavors, entertaining shows, delicious cocktails, and more. And with so many options, we understand it might be overwhelming to know where to go first. Depending on what mood...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022: Miami Restaurant Guide

Christmas is the time of year when our year-round festive Magic City becomes even more jolly. Miami restaurants are offering special meals to celebrate Feast of the Seven Fishes, Nochebuena, and Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24, the traditional night to get together with family and loved ones and celebrate with food and drinks.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New Fort Lauderdale bar to bring Flagler Village vibe to Las Olas Boulevard

The operator of some of Flagler Village’s most popular nightspots is about to take his first plunge into the dynamic hospitality scene on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard. David Cardaci plans to open a new sports-oriented cocktail bar called The Palm Room in February at 825 E. Las Olas Blvd. It will join a stable of venues operated by Cardaci’s Knallhart Management Group that includes ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25

In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
D_FoodVendor

5 Best Pizza Places In Miami

Hawaiian Chicken PizzaSmokedPhoto byChad Montano/UnsplashonUnsplash. Miami is a city with a diverse culinary scene, and there are many good pizzerias to choose from. Here are six pizza places in Miami that are worth checking out, along with my personal thoughts on each one:
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wlrn.org

The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami

The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience

5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Plane heading to Philadelphia makes emergency landing in Miami

MIAMI (CBS) -- A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3's Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154. A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody on the plane is safe. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All aboard! New Brightline rail stations are opening in Boca, Aventura this week

As Brightline passengers queue up to catch their first train rides from the company’s new Boca Raton and Aventura stations Wednesday, management is focusing on its 170-mile extension to Orlando, and will not be opening any more stops in South Florida, according to its president. On Tuesday, Brightline President Patrick Goddard, local politicians and other advocates celebrated the new stations’ ...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Santa spreads cheers, toys, tears of joy in Broward

MIAMI - A Christmas parade winding through the streets of Fort Lauderdale, spreading holiday cheer along the way. "This bag is awfully heavy, there must be some good boys and girls," we heard Santa say as he made a few stops along with way.Chaquita Cotton and her 8 children were surprised with boxes of toys and presents. Chaquita got a present that brought tears to her eyes. "On behalf of Westway Towing a $500 gift certificate for you and something else for you!"  "Thank you so much," she said. "Happy holidays!" Chaquita said she's grateful. "I live paycheck to paycheck," she said. "Just...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
disneybymark.com

UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida

The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami, FL
127K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

