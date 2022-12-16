ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Independent

Musk says only people who pay him to use Twitter will be allowed to vote in future polls

Elon Musk said he will restrict voting on significant policy decisions only to paying Twitter Blue subscribers just a day after users voted mostly in favour of a poll he put up asking if he should step down as CEO.Mr Musk has not directly commented on the poll many hours after it closed and showed at least 57.5 per cent were in favour of him stepping down. The Tesla billionaire had earlier said he would abide by the poll’s results. The latest decision to restrict voting on major policy decisions has been criticised by the social media giant’s users.Mr...
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Salon

Right-wingers cry fraud as Twitter users overwhelmingly vote for Elon Musk to resign in his own poll

Twitter owner Elon Musk's right-wing fans alleged fraud in a poll asking users whether he should step down as the head of the social network. Musk, who had drawn growing backlash for cozying up to the far-right while suspending journalists and accounts that publish public information, posted the poll shortly after coming under fire from all sides for a new Twitter policy that banned users from linking to other social platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Mastodon. Musk abruptly changed the policy in response to criticism, limiting the rule only to accounts whose primary purpose is to promote competitors.
