Elon Musk said he will restrict voting on significant policy decisions only to paying Twitter Blue subscribers just a day after users voted mostly in favour of a poll he put up asking if he should step down as CEO.Mr Musk has not directly commented on the poll many hours after it closed and showed at least 57.5 per cent were in favour of him stepping down. The Tesla billionaire had earlier said he would abide by the poll’s results. The latest decision to restrict voting on major policy decisions has been criticised by the social media giant’s users.Mr...

1 DAY AGO