AOC swipes Republicans over not supporting minimum wage raise, gets reminded Democrats killed the bill
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Republicans for not supporting a 2021 minimum wage hike, although her Democratic colleagues are the reason it ultimately did not pass.
Top Dem and GOP lawmakers sound off on SCOTUS blocking Biden's immigration moves: 'Nightmare at our border'
Democrat and GOP politicians say Title 42, a COVID-era policy implemented under Trump to expel illegal immigrants, stops a nightmarish border situation from worsening
Kari Lake election lawsuit 'far from over,' university warns against using 'American' and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Elon Musk breaks silence after 10 million Twitter users vote for him to step down
Elon Musk has tweeted for the first time since more than 10 million people voted in favour of him stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive, saying that only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls. On Sunday, Musk asked Twitter users whether he...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean
A Florida teenager severely beat this mother after she kept telling him to clean his room, authorities said.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Musk says only people who pay him to use Twitter will be allowed to vote in future polls
Elon Musk said he will restrict voting on significant policy decisions only to paying Twitter Blue subscribers just a day after users voted mostly in favour of a poll he put up asking if he should step down as CEO.Mr Musk has not directly commented on the poll many hours after it closed and showed at least 57.5 per cent were in favour of him stepping down. The Tesla billionaire had earlier said he would abide by the poll’s results. The latest decision to restrict voting on major policy decisions has been criticised by the social media giant’s users.Mr...
White House unable to describe what Kamala Harris is doing on immigration
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that she does not "have anything to lay out" on Vice President Kamala Harris' role to address the border crisis.
ABC host falsely claims Biden never said 'come on over,' blames Republicans for border crisis
ABC’s Martha Raddatz claimed that GOP leaders such as former President Trump and Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are to blame for the ongoing migrant crisis at the border.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Ex-NBA great Amar'e Stoudemire breaks silence on arrest: 'I could never see myself assaulting any person'
Former NBA superstar Amar’e Stoudemire spoke out Sunday night about his arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge in Florida allegedly in an incident involving his daughter.
Woman snorkeling in Hawaii likely eaten by 'aggressive' shark with 'something red' around gills: officials
Investigators say they have determined what happened to a woman who went missing off the south shore of Maui while snorkeling with her husband earlier this month.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Futurism
People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Right-wingers cry fraud as Twitter users overwhelmingly vote for Elon Musk to resign in his own poll
Twitter owner Elon Musk's right-wing fans alleged fraud in a poll asking users whether he should step down as the head of the social network. Musk, who had drawn growing backlash for cozying up to the far-right while suspending journalists and accounts that publish public information, posted the poll shortly after coming under fire from all sides for a new Twitter policy that banned users from linking to other social platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Mastodon. Musk abruptly changed the policy in response to criticism, limiting the rule only to accounts whose primary purpose is to promote competitors.
Karine Jean-Pierre faces backlash after claiming the border is not open: 'A bold-faced lie'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was slammed for repeatedly insisting that the border was not open despite record border crossings over the past year.
Jackson State tight end deals with 'racist attacks,' other vitriol after dropping TD pass: reports
Jackson State tight end Hayden Hagler, who is White, was reportedly the subject of "racist attacks" and other vitriol after dropping a touchdown pass on Saturday.
